How healthcare facilities can use IoT to bolster security

For healthcare institutions, it is more important than ever to ensure the safety of medical personnel, patients, records, equipment and facilities. Cyber attacks on healthcare and ransomware demands are making the news, but physical security remains crucial. This is where IoT devices are making strides to help protect hospitals, clinics and the people in them.

Medical facilities use connected IoT devices for several applications to achieve local, state and federal regulatory compliance, including HIPAA and Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, or JCAHO. To address physical safety issues and mitigate on-site risks, hospitals and clinics are adopting devices and systems for access control, integrated surveillance, visitor management, patient wandering and duress detection systems.

Healthcare workers need protection Healthcare, like other industries, added security-focused devices at blistering speed but now face a major administrative and maintenance workload. A starting point is to have networked surveillance cameras, access control systems and hacker-resistant operational sensors, which require automation. Most hackers that target healthcare facilities use ransomware attacks for financial gain, rather than sabotaging physical security. In one large-scale invasion of privacy, however, hackers gained access to cameras at hospitals in several states and were able to monitor patients in intensive care units. IoT devices don't offer quick financial payoffs for hackers; they are overlooked when it comes to maintenance and cybersecurity. That's a mistake because, once compromised, physical security devices can be the entry point for major cyber attacks.

AI can help secure healthcare facilities Machine learning and AI play a role for newer physical security systems. Healthcare facilities can now install systems that identify people who did not enter by an authorized point or failed to register properly. This face-matching technology works without using personal data. Stealing a badge after entry is ineffective for intruders against such systems. Many facilities need internal access control for specific building areas -- mental health and pediatrics, for example. Other AI-supported applications include duress detection, firearms detection and patient wandering.

Security gaps in medical IoT devices Hospitals have an additional concern: how to protect the connected devices that help to protect the facility and those in it. Undeniably, there are gaps. Many healthcare facilities have no staff dedicated to cybersecurity. Given that some hospitals have annual budgets larger than the entire metropolitan area in which they are located, this discrepancy must be addressed. The cybersecurity staffing shortage could be a contributor to the two great unforced errors that consistently make devices vulnerable: failure to change passwords and the use of devices with hardcoded passwords. Whether in hospitals, warehouses or malls, password rotation for surveillance cameras and access controls are often neglected or forgotten. That is the responsibility of the equipment owner/operator, but because it is extremely difficult to manually track, password rotation simply gets skipped in many facilities. This means a sizable portion of physical security devices share the same factory-set password for years, and it may never be updated. As for hardcoded passwords, what should be an automatic disqualifier apparently wasn't. Even manufacturers use hardcoded passwords, for convenience or through carelessness, and they represent a massive gift to hackers. They are often impossible to change without patching software.