Innovation interrupted: How reimbursement is stalling health AI

Healthcare is facing an expensive catch-22. The industry has never been more ready for AI adoption; healthcare providers are eager to implement AI medical services, patients desperately need it and the FDA has cleared dozens of innovative tools. However, no one is sure how to reimburse for the use of AI in clinical care.

Claims reimbursement systems weren't designed with health AI in mind, explains Cybil Roehrenbeck, executive director of the AI Healthcare Coalition and partner at Hogan Lovells.

"Reimbursement for AI medical services is available, but the pathway is uncertain, unpredictable and, in certain instances, it can be time-limited," she said in an interview with RevCycle Management. "So, for innovators, physicians and others who lead AI medical service companies and have developed these really innovative solutions for patients, they're entering into a reimbursement scheme that is really ill-suited to provide appropriate reimbursement in all cases for AI medical services."

Outdated reimbursement systems and complicated payment policies are hampering the adoption and development of AI medical services. However, healthcare providers and technology companies are starting to see the light.

Current reimbursement landscape hampers adoption While current reimbursement systems were developed far before the widespread adoption of AI in healthcare, there are some pathways to getting paid once a technology receives FDA approval. Following approval, an AI developer must obtain a billing code for the AI medical service, should a payer decide to reimburse for it. However, this is another lengthy process, following years of back-and-forth with the FDA for device approval, Roehrenbeck explained. Once a code is assigned, developers then pursue reimbursement depending on the intended setting of the AI medical service -- yet another hurdle providers and developers face with reimbursement as a result of the siloed nature of the healthcare system. If the AI medical service is designed for the outpatient setting, developers can seek a new technology APC (ambulatory payment classification) reimbursement. The technology APC reimbursement is a Medicare payment rate for a new hospital outpatient service or procedure for which CMS does not have enough cost data to classify it in a standard clinical APC. Instead, CMS provides a temporary reimbursement rate that uses cost bands until it collects enough cost data to move it out of the new technology APC category into an appropriate clinical APC. This usually takes about two to three years, but reimbursement is not guaranteed. "Other types of services also go through that process, and it doesn't lend itself toward assurance for the provider that once they bring on the technology and start to provide it to patients, that five years out, they'll still be able to do so," Roehrenbeck said. For the inpatient setting, developers can seek a new technology add-on payment, or NTAP, through Medicare's Inpatient Prospective Payment System. NTAPs are an additional payment above the standard Medicare Severity Diagnosis-Related Group (MS-DRG) payment amount that lasts for no longer than three years for certain technologies. Per CMS, those technologies must be new, be inadequately reimbursed by the existing MS-DRG system and must demonstrate clinical improvement for specific patient populations. "Again, the concept there is you get this payment, it's good for a certain number of years and then it expires," stated Roehrenbeck. It goes on to assume "that the cost sort of gets absorbed into the underlying DRG, but there's no way to tell us that's actually happening." Without payment certainty in the long term, health systems have expressed reticence to adopt innovative technologies, including AI medical services, she added.

The regional payment problem Even after AI medical services obtain FDA authorization and secure billing codes, they face a critical bottleneck: regional payment decisions by Medicare administrative contractors, or MACs. As providers and developers wait for CMS to determine consistent national payment rates -- which can take several years, as mentioned above -- new technologies like AI medical services are priced by MACs on a regional basis through local coverage determinations. This can lead to inconsistent approaches to coverage and reimbursement across different regions. "CMS has had a pattern of saying, okay, we understand you have a code and we could see that maybe this should receive national payment, but we're going to defer to our contractors to work with you on those payments," Roehrenbeck said. The regional problem can drain resources as providers and developers navigate the patchwork of payments, especially if the AI technology is being deployed in different parts of the country. "What that means as a company is, now, you're having to devote resources to working with medical directors at perhaps six different MACs to go through the literature review, the clinical evidence, explaining how this is covered," Roehrenbeck elaborated. The inconsistency in payment also makes it difficult for large health systems to implement AI tools uniformly across their enterprises, as they must deal with differing local coverage determinations. The regional payment obstacles ultimately slow adoption, meaning patients cannot access the latest and greatest for their health, despite FDA authorization and proven clinical benefits.