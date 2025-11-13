Leapfrog: Health system affiliation linked with patient safety

Nearly 95% of the hospitals receiving an A grade for patient safety this fall are affiliated with a health system as opposed to being an independent organization, according to The Leapfrog Group.

As part of the patient safety ratings group's Fall 2025 Hospital Safety Grades, researchers flagged a link between health system affiliation and good patient safety grades, as well as identified the health systems with the highest number of A-rated hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group releases its Hospital Safety Grades twice each year to assign a letter grade to participating hospitals. According to the group, the patient safety grades are meant to be an easy-to-understand indicator of hospital quality that can help healthcare consumers make decisions about where to access care.

This year, set against a backdrop of increasing hospital consolidation, The Leapfrog Group looked at how health system affiliation influences patient safety grades.

"The Leapfrog Group was founded 25 years ago to improve American healthcare through transparency, and the Safety Grade has been a cornerstone of that effort," Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a press release. "As we mark this milestone year, for the first time we're looking at how consolidation impacts patient safety. We want to understand if system leadership accelerates patient safety or not."