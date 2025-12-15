The Leapfrog Group unveils 2025 Top Hospital awardees

The Leapfrog Group has released its 2025 list of Top Hospital and Top Ambulatory Surgery Center recipients, marking the 25th year the organization has given the award.

This year, more hospitals are getting the Top Hospital award, a trend driven in large part by increased participation in the 2025 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the company said.

"This year marks Leapfrog's 25th anniversary -- and the 25th year of the Leapfrog Hospital Survey -- making it especially meaningful to recognize our 2025 Top Hospitals and Top ASCs," Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a press release.

"These honorees are a testament to the extraordinary dedication of these facilities' entire teams, boards, clinicians, administrators, staff and community volunteers. You don't achieve results like this without everyone putting their heart into patient care."

This year marks a 16% increase in the number of hospitals receiving the Top Hospital award compared to last year, Leapfrog said, representing a total of 156 awardees this year. The influx is likely due to better performance on billing ethics, informed consent and Leapfrog's nurse staffing measures. That's in addition to what Leapfrog said was record-breaking participation in its Hospital Survey.

Most of the awardees were teaching hospitals, representing 73 of the recipients. Another 52 were general hospitals, 16 were rural hospitals and 15 were children's hospitals.

Meanwhile, 37 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) received the 2025 Top ASC Award. Leapfrog determines these awards based on performance in quality, patient safety, ethical billing, informed patient consent on procedures, lower infection rates, prevention of medication errors and surgical safety.

The awarded ASCs represented the following nine surgical specialties:

Gastroenterology.

General surgery.

Ophthalmology.

Otolaryngology.

Orthopedic surgery.

Urology.

Neurological surgery.

Obstetrics and gynecology.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery.

"We are proud to recognize the ASCs that have gone above and beyond in their pursuit of excellence. These facilities are setting the bar for patient safety and quality," Binder said of the ASC awardees.

"We also extend our gratitude to every institution that participated in the 2025 Leapfrog Surveys," she continued. "Your commitment to transparency is foundational to our mission and invaluable to your patients. We look forward to seeing many of you on the award stage in the years ahead."

In addition to releasing the Top Hospital and Top ASC awards, The Leapfrog Group issued a request for public comments on major updates it is planning for its ASC Survey, which it plans to issue on April 1, 2026.

Sara Heath has reported news related to patient engagement and health equity since 2015.