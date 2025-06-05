Paula M. Stannard appointed as OCR director

HHS has appointed Paula M. Stannard as director of the Office for Civil Rights, or OCR. Stannard most recently served as chief legal counsel of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. She will replace Anthony Archeval, who has served as acting OCR director since January 2025.

The new OCR director has held numerous federal roles, including senior counselor and advisor to two former HHS secretaries, Tom Price and Alex Azar, both under the first Trump administration. Stannard also served as acting general counsel and deputy general counsel during the George W. Bush administration.

"I'm proud to welcome Paula back to HHS," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a press release.

"She's a proven public servant who delivered results during her time at HHS under both President Trump and President George W. Bush. Paula brings deep institutional knowledge, relentless focus, and an unwavering commitment to civil rights. Under her leadership, the Office for Civil Rights will drive forward President Trump's bold civil rights agenda with clarity, energy, and purpose."

OCR is responsible for enforcing the HIPAA Privacy, Security and Breach Notification Rules, as well as federal civil rights laws. This year, prior to Stannard's appointment, OCR has already settled several HIPAA investigations with covered entities.

OCR has also been part of HHS-wide restructuring efforts in 2025. The new Office of the Assistant Secretary for Enforcement (ASE) now oversees OCR, the Departmental Appeals Board, the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals and the Office for Human Research Protections.

According to the Trump administration's FY 2026 budget request, the ASE has a civil rights case backlog and several vacant investigator positions due to budget constraints. In 2010, there were 111 investigators, compared to just 60 in 2022. Meanwhile, complaint volume continues to rise. As of FY 2025, OCR had a backlog of 6,532 cases.

The FY 2026 budget request includes $231 million in discretionary funding for the ASE, some of which would be used to reduce OCR's case backlog.

"I am excited and honored to lead the Office for Civil Rights at HHS under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy," Stannard said.

"I look forward to advancing the significant and highly visible priorities of OCR and protecting the civil rights of Americans who participate in the programs or organizations that HHS operates and funds."

