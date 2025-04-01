HSCC urges consultative process as alternative to HIPAA NPRM

The HIPAA Security Rule notice of proposed rulemaking, published in the Federal Register in January 2025, has sparked discussions about how to best improve cybersecurity across the healthcare sector. Several industry groups have expressed doubts about the HIPAA NPRM as an answer to healthcare's systemic security challenges, given the budget and implementation challenges that could come with putting its many provisions into practice.

The Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) Cybersecurity Working Group (CWG) is the latest group to speak up about the HIPAA NPRM, through a policy statement that argues that the proposed HIPAA Security Rule updates are "not practicable or effective."

Rather than proceeding with the HIPAA NPRM as it stands, the HSCC CWG recommended that the Trump administration begin a one-year consultative period with healthcare leaders to reach a consensus on the best policies for healthcare cybersecurity, resiliency and accountability.

HSCC Executive Director Greg Garcia also expanded on the policy statement in his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Apr. 1, 2025, at a hearing centered around examining vulnerabilities in legacy medical devices.

The HSCC CWG urges Trump administration to abandon HIPAA NPRM The HSCC CWG is a public-private partnership recognized by the government. It consists of an industry council made up of more than 470 healthcare providers, health IT companies, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies and public health and government agencies. In its policy statement, the HSCC noted that its collaborative work with HHS' 405(d) program on conducting a hospital cybersecurity landscape analysis and crafting sector-wide cybersecurity performance goals (CPGs) already "represent a roadmap for advanced cybersecurity protections." Both the landscape analysis and the CPGs were published in 2023 and 2024, respectively, long before HHS issued the HIPAA NPRM. "While we cannot say that these recommended controls are yet as widely adopted as we know they will be with government amplification, leaders in the health sector have forged these recommendations with the recognition that they are affordable, scalable, implementable and effective as a negotiated foundation for a modernized and consensus-based healthcare cybersecurity framework for accountability," the policy statement said. Considering these recent industry-wide efforts to establish best practices, the HSCC suggested that the HIPAA NPRM "either dismisses these important developments or mischaracterizes their potential for measurable improvement." What's more, experts are worried about the cost of implementing the NPRM's many provisions. Some of the NPRM's proposals include requiring covered entities to conduct annualHIPAA Security Rulecompliance audits, develop an asset inventory and network map, tighten compliance time periods and mandate that business associates verify their use of technical safeguards annually. HHS estimated that the first-year costs will total approximately $9 billion. Years two through five will cost the sector an estimated $6 billion per year. However, several comments posted publicly on the Federal Register from healthcare stakeholders suggest that the department's cost estimates are not realistic, and could ultimately amount to much more. "A considerable number of the 52 CWG member industry associations that submitted comments representing their constituent members have made their concerns clear in their submissions to HHS about the cost and complexity of implementing the rule and the dubious effectiveness that compliance could achieve at improving security," the policy statement added. Considering the cost and implementation concerns surrounding the HIPAA NPRM, the HSCC recommended that the Trump administration "suspend any further consideration of the NPRM as written." This sentiment aligns with that of several other industry groups. In February 2025, eight groups, includingthe College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, the Medical Group Management Association, the American Health Care Association and the Health Innovation Alliance urged the Trump administration to rescind the NPRM.