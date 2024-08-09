CHCs defy staff shortage woes, promote healthcare access

Despite serious staff shortages, community health centers successfully promote patient healthcare access, a new Commonwealth Fund report shows.

Although 70% of community health centers (CHCs) face staff shortages, nearly all offer extended hours for patients to book appointments and most can accommodate next-day appointments, the report showed.

CHCs are the backbone of primary care for the nation's most underserved, the Commonwealth Fund researchers said. Earlier this week, the National Association of Community Health Centers reported that CHCs delivered care to 32.5 million people this year.

Per the Commonwealth Fund report, that's 20 million people with low incomes, 17 million people of color, 15 million Medicaid or CHIP enrollees and nearly 6 million uninsured people getting care at CHCs.

CHCs "regularly meet or exceed national benchmarks for hypertension and diabetes control, for example, while reducing costs for patients and payers compared to other care settings," the Commonwealth Fund researchers added. "CHCs also provide behavioral health care and nonclinical services like case management, enrollment assistance, transportation to appointments, and more, which improve patients' health care access and outcomes."

But getting to those metrics can be an uphill battle for CHCs, according to the report, which was based on answers to the 2024 Commonwealth Fund National Survey of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

Patient care access soars despite staff shortages For one thing, CHCs, sometimes called federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), don't have enough healthcare providers to manage them. Seven in 10 CHCs reported general staff shortages, with 77% reporting mental health provider shortages, 70% reporting shortages of primary care physicians, 70% reporting nurse shortages, 69% reporting shortages of enabling services providers and 49% reporting advanced practitioner shortages. Clinician shortages can stand in the way of healthcare organizations enabling seamless patient access to care. When there aren't enough clinicians to meet patient demand, patients might have to wait longer for an appointment. Still, CHCs proved able to get patients in for care. Nearly all (93%) said they offer extended clinic hours, which can accommodate patients who cannot make appointments during typical business hours. Another 88% said they offer same- or next-day appointments, and 96% offer primary care via telehealth. Despite challenges associated with patient broadband access (94% reporting), low or no reimbursement (67% reporting) and expenses related to telehealth platforms (63% reporting), telehealth has been a boon for CHCs. Nearly every CHC said telehealth helped them reach patients who would otherwise forego care, 88% said it improved timeliness of care, 87% said it helped offset losses from the pandemic and 61% said telehealth improved specialty care access.

CHCs orchestrate behavioral health treatment In addition to primary care, CHCs are the epicenter of behavioral healthcare for traditionally underserved patients. More than three-quarters of CHCs said they screen patients for behavioral health needs, including more than 81% of CHCs in rural settings. What's more, CHCs help connect patients to behavioral healthcare, often offered within the clinic. However, staff shortages, reported by 70% of CHCs, stand in the way of long-term behavioral healthcare offered within the clinic. Currently, 88% of CHCs can offer some sort of short-term mental health counseling in the clinic, but only 70% said they can offer this type of care on a long-term basis. Two-thirds said they offer substance use disorder treatment and 62% said they offer medication-assisted treatment. Offering clinic-based behavioral health is a key issue for CHCs. Although clinics report their own staff shortages, another 91% recognize a shortage of behavioral health providers in the community. This trend is consistent with previous data showing that more and more behavioral healthcare is being delivered at CHCs.

Access to specialty care lacking Despite their strengths in primary and behavioral healthcare, health centers struggle to connect patients to specialists and subspecialists. Three-quarters (73%) of CHCs said it was difficult or very difficult to connect their Medicaid and uninsured patients with specialty care, while 54% said the same of their Medicare patients and 41% said of privately insured patients. The disparities are likely due to insurance coverage differences. Private payers are more likely to cover specialty services than public payers, stymying CHC efforts to connect low-income patients with the clinical care they need.