Zocdoc unveils first-ever payer deal for appointment booking

Online provider search and appointment booking company Zocdoc has unveiled its first-ever partnership with a healthcare payer. The partnership will enable health plan members to virtually schedule appointments using the plan's member portal.

The deal with Blue Shield of California will let health plan members see a 90-day appointment booking window and access more than 1 million hours of bookable appointment time, Zocdoc said in the announcement. The integration builds on Zocdoc's appointment booking work on provider websites, via Google Business profiles and using its new AI phone assistant, the company added.

This move taps into a new market for Zocdoc, which acknowledged how people prioritize in-network care and consult their payers' provider directories to access care.

"We know that patients rely on their health plans to find quality, in-network care, and we are proud to partner with Blue Shield of California to power a seamless experience that helps their members access the right providers for their needs," Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"This collaboration -- a first of its kind for Zocdoc -- is symbolic of our expansion beyond our marketplace; we are leveraging nearly 20 years of scheduling expertise to help patients easily book appointments wherever they are seeking care to help providers connect with patients across more channels and to help payors modernize their members' access experience and care coordination," Kharraz added.

Blue Shield of California stressed the importance of a better member experience, particularly in terms of promoting better patient access. The payer said the partnership will let members book appointments with in-network providers already on Zocdoc's directory at any hour of the day.

"As we continue to address healthcare access issues, making it easier and faster for our members to get connected to in-network care is absolutely essential," Jigar Shah, chief marketing and strategy officer at Blue Shield of California, said in a press release.

"To make healthcare worthy of our family and friends, we must deliver best-in-class member experiences, and Blue Shield is leveraging digital tools to do exactly that," Shah continued. "We are proud to work with Zocdoc on an important part of our strategy to improve access to care."

Blue Shield of California members can now use the tool within their member portals. The system works for individuals enrolled in a Blue Shield employer-sponsored plan, Individual and Family Plan or Medicare plan.

