Member engagement leads to high health plan satisfaction

The difference between the top- and lowest-rated commercial health plans is growing starker, with new J.D. Power data showing significantly better health plan satisfaction is driven by clarity, communication and trust.

While the average member experience score for commercial health plans this year was 563 on a 1,000-point scale, there was a steep difference in the top and bottom performers. Average regional scores ranged from a high of 594 to a low of 523, meaning the typical health plan experience is vastly different based on location.

And that's not to mention the performance gap across all 147 health plans included in J.D. Power's study. The organization listed the top performers in each region, reporting a nationwide high of a 660 satisfaction score. Being that the nationwide average was 563, this indicates a significant gulf in performance.

"Brand performance gaps in the commercial health insurance market are no longer subtle -- they're widening in ways that directly affect satisfaction, retention and competitive strength," Caitlin Moling, senior director of global healthcare intelligence at J.D. Power, said in a public statement.