UnitedHealthcare's provider search tool hinges on consumerism

Setting up a new provider search system is more than a simple app update for UnitedHealthcare. It's the healthcare payer's first steps into reinventing its member engagement tools to deliver on healthcare consumerism, according to Amy Jordan, the vice president of consumer experience with the payer's commercial business.

With the launch of Smart Choice, a provider search tool that leverages various data points to help members select high-quality providers who meet their personal needs, UnitedHealthcare says it's on the road to total consumer-centric transformation.

"This is the first of many steps forward for us when we think about how we're planning to transform the healthcare experience for our members to really bring more of this retail-like approach to arm our members with the tools and information they need to effectively shop for healthcare," Jordan said in a recent interview. "We'll continue to bring the provider and the payer and the member closer together through additional technology integration."

Provider search tools are a natural starting point for enhancing a consumer-centric payer experience.

These directories are a popular place for many patients to begin their search for a new clinician, with 2024 data showing that a sizeable 46% of patients look at the provider directories their health plans offer before booking an appointment.

Enhancing provider search tools with data that helps members "shop" for care -- meaning they check out quality metrics and pricing information to determine the best deal -- also has positive implications for payers. Payers have to balance dueling demands of promoting good patient outcomes to stave off high-acuity encounters down the road while also keeping costs low.

Beholden to the whims of consumer choice -- which can be informed by factors unrelated to cost or quality -- payers are working to give their members the best information possible in the most digestible format.

Such was the genesis of Smart Choice, Jordan said. Starting with a front-end user experience makeover, UnitedHealthcare set out to make its provider search tool more usable for members.

"Ultimately, the goal of that was to really simplify and streamline the experience so members didn't have to click around as much and they could quickly start to get those provider search results that they were looking for," she recalled.

From there, Jordan said the organization set out to create a data-informed tool that would let consumers view exactly as much provider information as they'd like to make a choice about a new clinician.

Using provider data to populate a search tool Shopping for healthcare is extremely unique, Jordan noted. "People don't consume healthcare in the same way they consume their Amazon shopping purchases or their Target shopping purchases," she stated. People might search for a product online or in-store, compare different products that do the same thing and examine the different price points for the various features they might access. "Healthcare is completely different. You may or may not shop to a degree for your healthcare," Jordan countered. "We, as the payer, get really excited when people come in and then compare their providers and look at the cost transparency tools that we've put out there so they can understand," but that doesn't always happen, she acknowledged. There's not much recent data about how many people actually use healthcare price transparency tools, and some research indicates that the format of price estimates can be complex. With financial health literacy somewhat low nationwide, this renders the tools of little utility for members and patients. "We know everyone is on their own healthcare journey and has their own interest -- or lack thereof -- in how much research they want to do when they go see providers," Jordan stated. "Some people take the first recommendation they get from another provider or from a neighbor or friend or family member. Other people really want to dig in and understand more information about this provider or their specialty and subspecialty experience." Understanding there'd be variation in consumer needs, Jordan and her team set out to create a provider search function that was simple, usable and provided options for people depending on how much they wanted to research provider options. Smart Choice uses the following four data categories to score providers on a 100-point scale and inform users: Quality data . UnitedHealthcare leverages quality metrics set out by leading professional societies in relevant specialty areas to define the care quality of a certain provider.

. UnitedHealthcare leverages quality metrics set out by leading professional societies in relevant specialty areas to define the care quality of a certain provider. Cost efficiency data . The app looks at providers in a given zip code and rates them from a cost efficiency standpoint.

. The app looks at providers in a given zip code and rates them from a cost efficiency standpoint. Claims history . This is intended to help personalize the care for the user. For instance, a member experiencing knee pain likely wants to ensure the orthopedist they select specializes in knees, not shoulders. This is determinable by claims history.

. This is intended to help personalize the care for the user. For instance, a member experiencing knee pain likely wants to ensure the orthopedist they select specializes in knees, not shoulders. This is determinable by claims history. Convenience factors. Members often have personal preferences about their providers, such as travel distance, telehealth access, language or gender preferences, or they want to know if that provider is board-certified. Not all data categories are weighted equally, Jordan stressed. The quality and cost efficiency categories are the most important as Smart Choice feeds options to users. When a provider scores well in both of those categories, they get a premium designation. Conversely, the convenience factors are weighted the least. "We're not going to elevate a provider that's a great personal fit for you but does not meet the quality standards," Jordan pointed out. "We're not going to give a higher score just because they're a strong personal fit; they are weighted appropriately. But when all things are equal, we want to make sure that we are at least taking into account those convenience factors and those personal fit components." These data categories are important because they represent information that UnitedHealthcare generally already knows about its provider partners, which lets the payer verify that the information users get is accurate. "It's no surprise to anyone in the industry that provider data accuracy is a challenge -- it's an industry-wide challenge," Jordan noted. "Every provider group uses different systems and at varying degrees keeps their information up to date." Indeed, a 2023 JAMA Network Open study revealed that the provider directories of five of the biggest payers are 81% inaccurate. "For us, we really wanted to make sure we at least had a breadth of information across these provider groups, so we could offer some sort of meaningful, personalized approach to creating this search capability." Creating an accurate profile of contracted providers is essential as UnitedHealthcare continues to zero in on consumer-centric care.