Employers seek healthcare price transparency to control costs

Year-over-year cost increases for employers and employees paying for healthcare are undeniably unsustainable. Cost control will no longer stymy rising expenditures and their downstream impacts on employers and their employees, but healthcare price transparency could, according to Shawn Gremminger, president and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions.

"It's about survival," Gremminger said. And to survive, employers are seeking to better understand costs through healthcare price transparency and claims data access.

With more transparent healthcare pricing, employers can enact survival strategies to control costs and provide quality healthcare services for their people. Top strategies employers are prioritizing in 2025, Gremminger stated, include directly contracting with providers and taking a closer look at their own costs.

Healthcare price transparency benefits employers New laws and regulations seek to increase healthcare price transparency across industry stakeholders to empower consumers to shop around for affordable services. For example, hospitals must now publish their pricing data, including negotiated rates with payers, in machine-readable files on their websites. The Transparency in Coverage rule from CMS also requires similar files from health plans and carriers that provide in-network rates and allowed amounts. While price transparency benefits for consumers remain to be seen -- most people do not understand the prices given and the costs rarely reflect a complete patient encounter -- employers should be taking advantage of this newfound look into healthcare pricing, Gremminger said. "We've actually started to see some real movement by employers and purchasers usually through hiring somebody with the analytical capacity to actually look across all payers and all providers within a geographic area and determine who is offering the best prices on services," he explained "And we've started to see employers actually making coverage, contracting and network decisions based on price transparency files."

Price transparency enables direct contracting Employers are embracing direct provider contracting as a way to cut costs and complexity. A 2024 survey conducted by Brighton Health Plans found that three-quarters of benefit leader respondents engage in direct contracting, and 41% of the benefit leaders not yet involved in direct contracting were likely to consider it by 2025. Additionally, about half of respondents also said direct contracting can control rising healthcare costs, and 49% said it would enhance benefits. "We are really interested in following and trying to be a catalyst toward direct contracts between employers and healthcare providers," Gremminger said, naming direct contracting one of employers' top 2025 priorities. "To disintermediate ourselves from providers to a greater extent is a good thing. Carriers have often not done a terribly good job of negotiating good contracts on our behalf. So, this is an area I think of growth for us and for employers and purchasers broadly." Leveraging new healthcare price transparency requirements can support better contracting without the middleman, Gremminger continued. "When you know what negotiated prices are, you know what their cash price is and you know what they've negotiated with other carriers, it's much easier to go to them and say: Hey, I want a direct contract with you. I want the best price you're offering to whoever that is, but I'm going to bring you huge volume because I'm a big employer," he explained.