Understanding spread pricing, how PBMs influence drug costs

In recent years, few players in the United States healthcare system have drawn as much scrutiny as pharmacy benefit managers, commonly known as PBMs. These behind-the-scenes intermediaries wield enormous power over drug pricing, reimbursement rates and patient access, yet many of their practices lack transparency. At the heart of the controversy is spread pricing, a practice that ultimately inflates costs for payers and patients while PBMs pocket the difference.

Spread pricing is when a PBM charges a health plan more for a medication than it reimburses the pharmacy that dispenses it, retaining the difference as profit. For example, if a PBM reimburses a pharmacy $50 for a drug but bills the health plan $60, the $10 difference is the spread. This practice is often shrouded in opacity, making it difficult for stakeholders to ascertain the true cost.

To address the challenges posed by spread pricing, alternative models have emerged to promote transparency and accountability.

Regulatory scrutiny and industry response

As concerns over spread pricing have grown, agencies at the state and federal level have launched efforts to regulate PBM practices.

State-level initiatives

Several states have taken decisive action to address spread pricing through their state's managed care programs. For instance, an Ohio audit revealed that PBMs charged the state's Medicaid program $224.8 million in spread pricing over a single year. Audit findings like these have increased scrutiny, prompting calls for greater transparency in PBM contracts and reforms that limit excessive price markups.

In response, several states, including West Virginia and Ohio, have taken independent action to rein in prescription drug costs by each adopting distinct strategies to increase transparency and reduce spending.

In 2017, West Virginia carved out the prescription drug benefit from Medicaid managed care contracts and began acting as its own PBM. In its first year, the move saved the state $54.4 million and directed $122 million to in-state pharmacies through fixed dispensing fees.

Then, in July 2022, West Virginia implemented a first-in-the-nation "Share the Savings" law, requiring insurers and PBMs to pass manufacturer rebates and discounts directly to patients at the pharmacy counter. The policy, HB2263, was created to lower patient costs and simplify drug pricing while helping patients stick to their medication schedules.

In 2022, Ohio implemented a single PBM model as part of its Next Generation of Ohio Medicaid initiative and now mandates that Medicaid-managed care plans use transparent, pass-through payment structures. As reported by the Ohio Department of Medicaid, this approach saved the state $184.4 million in fiscal year 2023 while also enhancing pharmacy access and promoting long-term sustainability.

Federal investigations and policy considerations

At the federal level, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also intensified its investigation into PBM practices. FTC's January 2025 report highlighted significant markups by major PBMs on specialty generic drugs, revealing that PBMs generated over $7.3 billion in excess revenue between 2017 and 2022. The report emphasized the need for policymakers to introduce reforms that inhibit PBMs from leveraging their market power to increase drug prices unfairly.

Another concern is the role of vertical integration -- the ownership or affiliation among PBMs, insurers and large retail or specialty pharmacies. According to the FTC, the top three PBMs processed nearly 80% of the 6.6 billion prescriptions filled in 2023, and the top six PBMs handled more than 90%. This consolidation incentivizes PBMs to steer patients toward their affiliated pharmacies, often at the expense of local, independent providers. These integrated business models have been criticized for reducing patient choice, disadvantaging independent pharmacies and increasing drug costs.

To combat these business models, two bipartisan bills were reintroduced earlier this year. The Prescription Pricing for the People Act directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to complete its ongoing 6(b) study on PBM consolidation and pricing practices, providing recommendations to improve competition and consumer protections. Meanwhile, the PBM Transparency Act seeks to ban deceptive pricing tactics, prohibit clawbacks to pharmacies and require PBMs to report earnings from spread pricing and related fees