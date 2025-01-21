FTC report reveals PBMs inflate costs of specialty generic drugs

On Jan. 14, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission released its second interim staff report, unveiling significant pricing discrepancies among the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers: Caremark Rx, Express Scripts and OptumRx. The findings reveal alarming patterns of inflated prices and markups on specialty generic drugs, raising concerns about their growing market influence and potential impacts on plan sponsors and patients.

Specialty generics The report highlights the increasing role of specialty generic drugs in the revenue streams of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Specialty generics, including treatments for conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and pulmonary hypertension, have become a key profit driver for the "Big 3" PBMs. The FTC found that, from 2020 to 2022, 63% of specialty generic drugs dispensed by PBM-affiliated pharmacies were reimbursed at rates marked up by more than 100% over their estimated acquisition cost. Notably, 22% of these drugs saw markups exceeding 1,000%. For example, tadalafil (generic Adcirca), a pulmonary hypertension medication, was acquired by PBMs for just $27 per 30-day supply but was reimbursed at an average of $2,106 -- a markup of over 7,700%.

Revenue from markups and dispensing practices The FTC's analysis revealed that PBM-affiliated pharmacies generated over $7.3 billion in revenue, exceeding the National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) for 51 specialty generic drugs over the 2017-2022 period. This revenue has seen substantial growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42% from 2017 to 2021. Oncology drugs were the largest contributors, accounting for 44% of the total revenue in excess of NADAC. Drugs for multiple sclerosis accounted for 25%, while treatments for transplant-related conditions and pulmonary hypertension made up another 18%. The report noted that revenue generated from the dispensing of specialty generic drugs has steadily increased, fueled by higher markups and increased dispensing volumes. This growth underlines the financial significance of these drugs to the PBM industry.

Impact on plan sponsors and patients The rise in drug prices directly impacts both plan sponsors and patients. Over the study period, the FTC found that patient cost-sharing and plan sponsor payments for specialty generic drugs increased significantly. For commercial claims, cost-sharing grew at a compound annual growth rate of 21%, and for Medicare Part D claims, it increased by 14%-15%. For Medicare, PBM-affiliated pharmacies alone generated $1.4 billion in revenue above NADAC for specialty generic drugs during the study period, which raises concerns about the increased financial burden on Medicare beneficiaries and taxpayers.

PBMs steering prescriptions to affiliated pharmacies The FTC also investigated the dispensing patterns of specialty generics. The analysis found that PBM-affiliated pharmacies dispensed a larger share of prescriptions for high-markup drugs. Specifically, for drugs marked up by more than $1,000, PBM-affiliated pharmacies dispensed 72% of prescriptions, compared to 45% for drugs with lower markups. This practice suggests that PBMs may be directing high-profit prescriptions to their own affiliated pharmacies, further consolidating their market power. This "steering" effect was more pronounced in the commercial health plan market, where PBMs have more control over pharmacy choice. However, the analysis found that Medicare Part D's "any willing pharmacy" rule, which requires Medicare to accept any pharmacy that meets specific criteria, might mitigate PBM influence in Part D.

Spread pricing and financial strategies The report also revealed that PBMs retained significant income through spread pricing -- a practice in which they charge plan sponsors more for a drug than they reimburse pharmacies. The FTC estimates that the Big 3 PBMs generated approximately $1.4 billion from spread pricing on the analyzed specialty generic drugs. Spread pricing has raised concerns about transparency and fairness in the PBM industry, especially as these profits are not always clearly disclosed to plan sponsors.

Therapeutic areas driving revenue Therapeutic areas like oncology, multiple sclerosis and HIV accounted for most of the revenue generated from specialty generic drugs. The FTC's analysis identified specific drugs within the following classes as having some of the highest markups: Oncology . Drugs such as abiraterone (generic Zytiga) and imatinib (generic Gleevec) saw significant price markups, with some drugs marked up over 1,000%.

. Drugs such as abiraterone (generic Zytiga) and imatinib (generic Gleevec) saw significant price markups, with some drugs marked up over 1,000%. Multiple sclerosis . Drugs like dimethyl fumarate (generic Tecfidera) saw markups in excess of 2,100% in 2022.

. Drugs like dimethyl fumarate (generic Tecfidera) saw markups in excess of 2,100% in 2022. Pulmonary hypertension. Tadalafil (generic Adcirca) exhibited markups of over 7,700% in 2022. These therapeutic areas, which are critical for patient care, represent a major financial driver for PBMs and their affiliated pharmacies.