AI examples that can be used effectively in agriculture

The digitization of everything has led to the proliferation of IoT and IIoT devices, working in conjunction with AI software, to collect and analyze information, including in agriculture.

The overarching goal is to maximize revenues from fruits, vegetables and livestock by understanding the factors that impact them, such as weather, temperature or soil composition.

"AI will form an important basis for reducing labor costs and increasing productivity, but for many, the focus has shifted away from moonshot ambitions to problem-solving pragmatism," said John Gottula, director of crop science at advanced analytics software provider SAS.

Farming has always been a labor-intensive undertaking and it still involves considerable human intervention. Many examples of AI in agriculture allow farmers to understand their crops faster, at scale and at a more nuanced level.

Agricultural challenges can be mitigated with AI For starters, in addition to monitoring sunlight, AI systems involve computer vision to "see" plant health and identify pests. In fact, networks of sensors collect data on temperature, soil, watering, etc. that are combined to provide a better picture of crop health so growers can maximize crop output and quality. That's a lot of data -- too much for humans to analyze effectively in a timely manner. Therefore, AI, IoT, 5G and alternative network connections (like satellites which extend cellular coverage) work together to monitor crops or automate previously manual processes. "New AI techniques can automate complex tasks and unlock previously hidden insights across the spectrum of agricultural data," Gottula said. Examples of AI in agriculture assist in the following ways: Research and development. Machine learning, including deep learning, can teach systems to detect outliers in data or match data against known patterns with unprecedented precision and recall. The result is faster innovation and greater efficiency.

Faster identification of research data. Applying text analytics and natural language processing to key terms or research greatly reduces or eliminates manual online and paper sorting.

Greater efficiency and effectiveness. AI is being used for intelligent automation, such as drones capturing images of crops so the farm yield can be estimated.

Early detection of pests, diseases and weeds. Drones and computer vision are being combined for faster assessments of field conditions and to prioritize integrated pest management strategies.

Precision agriculture. Data analytics, sensor technologies, IoT, machine learning and cognitive computing are monitoring soil moisture, light and humidity on a continuous basis.

Analyzing market demand. AI can simplify crop selection and help farmers identify what produce will be most profitable.

Managing risks. AI provides farmers with the forecasting and predictive analytics to reduce errors and minimize the risk of crop failures.

Weather forecasting. AI enables farmers to forecast temperatures and predict how many fruits or vegetables a harvest will yield. It can also help farmers identify optimal irrigation patterns based on predicted rainfall.