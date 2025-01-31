How a telehealth model could curb pediatric ED transfers

When a child or adolescent breaks their arm, parents usually rush them to their local urgent care or closest emergency department. However, these settings cannot always provide the specialized orthopedic care pediatric patients need, so they are shuttled to one or more other facilities. These ED transfers result in unnecessary, inefficient and costly care, fostering patient dissatisfaction and provider frustration.

One such incident inspired a team of researchers from Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Thomas Jefferson University and the Hospital for Special Surgery to study whether a telehealth triage approach could reduce pediatric ED transfers related to orthopedic care.

Alfred Atanda, M.D., director of the sports medicine program, pediatric orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Nemours, described the incident in an interview.

"There was a kid, 15, played football, broke his elbow," he said. "He, of course, panicked, was taken off the field. He went to a local urgent care. At that urgent care, for whatever reason, they didn't take [him]…. Then, they sent him to another urgent care. So, he goes there, he gets X-rays, and they're like, 'Yeah, you have a medial condyle fracture.' So, of course, he goes to his local emergency room, and of course, they don't have pediatric orthopedic surgeons on staff there. So they see him -- mind you, he's already in a splint, he's already had X-rays -- and they see him, and they're like, 'You have to go to Nemours. It's urgent.'"

The adolescent was rushed over to Nemours in an ambulance, only for the Nemours team to confirm that he had had a fracture, but it was not an emergency.

"So, we just sent him home, and we said, 'Okay, well, we'll fix it as an outpatient,'" Atanda said. "So, as you can imagine, he's been to four healthcare facilities, [spent] 12 hours in the lab. He's checking into each place, getting his vitals checked the whole time. His arm is hurting, he's in pain, he doesn't know what's going on."

This incident led Atanda and the research team to develop and assess a theoretical telehealth model that could have connected the patient with specialty care far sooner, avoiding extensive travel and other burdens for the patient.

What would the peer-to-peer telehealth model look like? The current fee-for-service reimbursement model prioritizes the patient meeting with the healthcare provider in person. However, as virtual healthcare's rise in the last five years has indicated, adding virtual health tools can make patient-provider interactions far more convenient and cost-effective. For a worried parent, your kid's in pain; their arm is swollen, you're getting bounced around from institution to institution. All the while, you're being told things that usually just make you anxious. But imagine if I can talk to you initially and soothe that anxiety -- help reassure patients. Alfred Atanda, M.D.,Director of the sports medicine program and pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children This led Atanda and his fellow researchers to develop a theoretical peer-to-peer telehealth intervention to virtually triage patients before they arrive at the ED. Under the model, the ED physicians caring for a pediatric patient with an acute musculoskeletal injury could consult with a pediatric orthopedic surgeon via telehealth, resulting in an informed treatment plan for the patient. "I would envision myself sitting at my desk with two, three, four computer monitors being able to tap and interface with multiple urgent cares and emergency rooms here in the Delaware Valley," Atanda said. "And then when the patients are there, the physicians can reach out to me." In this virtual care scenario, Atanda would be able to examine the patient's X-rays and other lab tests or imaging, as well as conduct physical exams with the help of the on-site emergency care physicians. Atanda and the emergency care physician would then decide whether the patient needed a splint, surgery or another treatment and how soon the treatment would need to be administered. Thus, the model primarily aims to curb ED transfers by beaming pediatric orthopedic specialists like Atanda into EDs that don't have those specialists on staff. "Basically, when anybody calls or wants to be transported or even wants an appointment if they've already had imaging and been seen and evaluated, how do we create an infrastructure so that we can evaluate all that stuff [virtually]?" Atanda said. "So, we can see, do they need to come? And if they need to come, when do they need to come? Is it an emergency? Can they come in a week? Are they going to drive in their own car? Are they going to come in an ambulance?"