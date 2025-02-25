How healthcare consumerism is driving provider revenue growth

Healthcare consumerism may be the key to growing revenue and services in the coming year.

Sixty-five percent of healthcare executives are prioritizing growth strategies to increase revenue, according to the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions. And health system leaders expect consumers to play a major role in their organizations' organic growth.

The survey from Deloitte underscored a shift from merger and acquisition activity as a means of growing revenue to consumer attraction and retention. However, to attract new consumers and drive organic growth, over half of health system executives (and about half of health plan leaders) said they need to improve consumer engagement, trust and the overall patient experience.

"Growth programs that focus on services to reduce friction and fragmentation are going to be increased across the sector," Alicia Janisch, vice chair and US Health Care Sector leader at Deloitte, explained in an interview.

However, health systems are not necessarily the leaders in consumerism. Kaufman Hall's most recent "State of the Healthcare Consumer Report" found that the health system operating system is still primarily provider- versus consumer-centric. This means limited hospital use of consumer-focused metrics, such as new patient acquisitions and patient retention, versus traditional, transaction-based metrics, like visit volume and inpatient market share.

Aligning with consumerism in healthcare Healthcare providers have to adjust to a new way of thinking to approach growth. One way providers can adapt is to borrow from other more consumer-focused industries. "Healthcare organizations can consider how to adopt strategies from retail or hospitality, for example, to enhance consumer loyalty and engagement, so it could look like personalized experiences or proactive communication," Janisch explained. Meeting the needs of the consumer will be key to a successful growth strategy. This means creating products and services that prioritize consumer affordability and convenience, according to Deloitte experts. After all, Deloitte has found that cost is the top reason why consumers skip medical care, while other access challenges, including long wait times and limited office hours, also ranked high. "Consumer affordability continues to be a top challenge as out-of-pocket costs outpace overall healthcare spending, which creates financial strain for consumers and pressure on margins for health plans and systems," Janisch said. Developing products and services also needs to be tailored to specific market conditions and competitive environments, according to Deloitte. Healthcare providers may think about improving brand loyalty, refining product and service offerings and creating new products and services that appeal to their specific communities. Healthcare providers will need to identify what consumers want. For example, data from Deloitte shows that consumers are willing to switch providers to access virtual health services, Janish reported. "If their provider doesn't offer virtual health, they might switch providers, and we think those numbers are going to grow," she stated. Direct-to-consumer platforms also present a challenge to more traditional brick-and-mortar offices in light of these emerging consumer needs. These online applications deliver the convenience and digital opportunities consumers are seeking.