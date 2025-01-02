Cross-sector deals to define healthcare consumerism in 2025

The word of the year is convergence, as the healthcare market prepares to see a greater level of collaboration between the typical industry players and new market entrants, all in the name of healthcare consumerism.

After all, the industry is arguably in need of disruption as consumer-focused care ceases to be a choice. Patient loyalty is precarious. Surveys show healthcare consumers will head to a new provider to get the medical experience and services they want.

Pinched by slim margins, healthcare organizations need to adapt to the forces of healthcare consumerism to maintain their market share, most experts agree.

But it's clear that no one can go it alone.

While incumbent healthcare players -- think health systems and payers -- have found that medicine's status quo falls short of how consumers want the industry to reflect other service sectors, new market entrants haven't had much luck, either.

For all the pomp and circumstance surrounding a company like Amazon, the IT giant had to shutter its telehealth venture in 2022. Google and Microsoft have also each experienced their own missteps entering the healthcare market.

Instead, the healthcare market might be on the precipice of something new, according to Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D., vice chair and U.S. Life Sciences and Health Care Industry leader at Deloitte.

As traditional medical institutions work to fulfill consumer demands and sophisticated technology companies navigate healthcare's unique regulatory environment, Gebreyes predicts a more symbiotic relationship between the two.

In the end, more incumbent healthcare organizations and their tech giant counterparts might succeed where they have both previously failed.

Healthcare ready to upend existing power paradigms The medical industry has been throttling toward a more consumer-centric model for years, Gebreyes noted, but she and her colleagues at Deloitte think it's finally coming to a nexus. "As I look at the evolution of healthcare and how healthcare organizations think about their patients, there's been great informational asymmetry where the healthcare system, the provider or the clinician knows more about what you need than you do and more about your diagnosis than you do," Gebreyes said. Or so the provider thinks, she added. The industry has been shifting away from that paternalistic mindset, first with calls for greater patient engagement and patient-centered care and now with an increasing emphasis on access. Consumers will switch doctors for a virtual option or to visit with someone who's more convenient or cost-effective, previous Deloitte surveys have shown. Faced with slim margins and market pressures, health systems are working to meet patients where and how they want to be met. They're accepting that the traditional health paradigm might not be enough to get them there. "Life science and healthcare organizations are realizing, 'We can't do this alone. We've got to do it by converging with technology, with retail, with hospitality,'" Gebreyes explained. In 2025, we see consumerism and industry convergence leading to a new set of disruptions within healthcare that will show up in the ability to maintain or grow market share and also achieve the profit and margin that life sciences and healthcare organizations want. Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D.Vice chair and U.S. Life Sciences and Health Care Industry leader, Deloitte "We're super excited to say that, in 2025, we see consumerism and industry convergence leading to a new set of disruptions within healthcare that will show up in the ability to maintain or grow market share and also achieve the profit and margin that life sciences and healthcare organizations want." Life sciences and healthcare companies are working to streamline the digital front door to link the virtual visit, the online prescription and even the prescription delivery. This isn't a novel idea, not for the behemoth companies that have come to define the world's technology marketplace. Amazon, Best Buy, Google and Microsoft have dipped their toes one way or another into the healthcare waters, all to varying success. But in recognizing the vast complexity of the healthcare industry -- not to mention patient loyalty to an incumbent hospital brand -- these companies are increasingly seeing the value in cross-sector collaboration.