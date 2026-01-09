KLAS highlights top healthcare IoT security vendors in 2026

As healthcare organizations continue to expand their device ecosystems, they are increasingly engaging with Internet of Things (IoT) security vendors to maintain device visibility and reduce manual effort. The healthcare IoT security vendors that stand out provide not only asset visibility, but also segmentation, remediation and monitoring, KLAS Research noted in a new report.

KLAS conducted interviews with healthcare professionals between October 2024 and October 2025. Each vendor was rated on a 100-point scale, based on responses to questions surrounding six customer experience pillars: culture, loyalty, product, operations, relationship and value.

Cyber asset and exposure management platform Asimily achieved the highest score, at 96.6. Users appreciated Asimily's risk intelligence and vulnerability identification capabilities, as well as its alignment with the healthcare industry.

Customers said that the Asimily platform effectively reduces manual effort, streamlines risk discovery and triages remediation work.

Claroty, Armis and ORDR followed Asimily in the rankings, with scores of 92.1, 91.1 and 89.4, respectively. Respondents who used Claroty's platform cited the solution's usability and dependability and said they appreciated its strong identification and inventory management capabilities.

Armis customers noted the platform's cost-effectiveness, viewing it as a good option for large-scale IoT visibility. ORDR's strong reputation was a draw for potential customers, but some said that the platform was ultimately overshadowed by competitors in terms of innovation and cost-effectiveness. However, ORDR users applauded the company's training programs, which they said effectively enhanced usability and return on investment.

Axonius, Forescout and Palo Alto Networks also received high scores, but KLAS acknowledged that it had limited data on these vendors.

Overall, the report suggested that customers using a healthcare IoT security solution may struggle with complex dashboards, price transparency and limited automation. Customers are increasingly searching for platforms that offer stronger integration, innovation and increased automation.

"More specifically, respondents are increasingly interested in healthcare IoT platforms that directly tie to systems for security information and event management (SIEM) and network detection and response (NDR) to reduce alert fatigue and maximize security investments," the report stated.

Still, customers reported high levels of satisfaction with most of the evaluated vendors, which are becoming increasingly crucial as healthcare organizations add both volume and complexity to their device ecosystems.