Provider directory plans to promote LGBTQ-affirming care

For many of their patients, Dustin Nowaskie, MD, a psychiatrist at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, is the first doctor they've seen in 10, 15 or even 20 years.

"Unfortunately, in most of these circumstances, I ended up seeing them because they ended up in the emergency room for something very significant, often substance use or suicidality or attempts," Nowaskie said in a recent interview.

Social stigma and experiences of discrimination in healthcare settings have driven these patients out of the system, but Nowaskie is working to turn that paradigm on its head by creating OutCare, an organization that offers a provider directory to make it easier to access LGBTQ-affirming care.

"OutCare is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health equity for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide," Nowaskie said of the organization, which they founded in 2015 and which hosts a provider directory of LGBTQ-affirming clinicians, among other things. "Our ultimate vision is to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person has access to quality, equitable care and feels empowered to live their healthiest, most authentic life."

Being able to live a healthy life is often easier said than done for members of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ people are more likely to rate their own health as fair or poor compared to their non-LGBTQ+ counterparts, according to KFF data. They are also more likely to report having a chronic health condition.

Poorer health outcomes could be due to a number of issues. KFF reported that LGBTQ+ people are more likely to be low-income, a key social determinant of health affecting well-being. Per the Trevor Project, as many as 28% of LGBTQ+ youth have been housing insecure at some point, which could also have downstream impacts on health and well-being.

But overall, disparities in health outcomes for LGBTQ+ patients can be credited to poor access to care stymied by concerns about stigma and discrimination in the healthcare setting, according to Nowaskie.

LGBTQ+ patient experience marred by discrimination "Unfortunately, we see that a lot of LGBTQ+ patients and people do experience discrimination often on a daily basis," Nowaskie explained. "Specifically for the healthcare context, we do see high rates of biases and assumptions from providers. But we also see the same type of scenarios played out with all staff across the entire healthcare journey." A separate 2024 KFF report showed that a third of LGBTQ+ people have experienced discrimination in the healthcare setting. That's nearly double the rate of non-LGBTQ+ adults who said the same. LGBTQ+ adults were also more likely than their counterparts to report that their provider assumed something about them without asking (40% versus 17%), suggested they were personally to blame for a healthcare problem (32% versus 15%), or ignored a direct request or question they asked (32% versus 14%). Discrimination is not just happening with the clinician providing direct care, Nowaskie pointed out. LGBTQ+ patients have also reported explicit and implicit bias when interacting with greeters, the front desk, care coordinators and other support staff. Stigma is perpetuated across the entire care continuum, Nowaskie noted. "And because of that stigma and marginalization, a lot of people will delay care," they stated. "They'll delay initiating care, they'll delay following up in care and there's a high dropout rate. We also see that there is a high rate of emergency service utilization because people often will not engage in care for 5, 10 or even 20 years." "We do see that there are higher rates of physical and mental health conditions as well, because they're not being addressed," Nowaskie added. "They're not being treated, and they're getting worse over time."

What is LGBTQ-affirming care? The queer patient experience could be different if patients had a guarantee that they could meet with a clinician who can provide LGBTQ-affirming care, Nowaskie said. That is not to say queer patients can only meet with queer providers. But the assurance that a clinician is not only welcoming of LGBTQ+ patients, but also knowledgeable and engaged in providing care for this population, could improve patient access to care. To get there, it's important to know what LGBTQ-affirming care truly means. "When we were talking about affirming care, it was very common vernacular for people to say LGBTQ-friendly," Nowaskie explained. "We do not use that language. We never have used that language because we have a very high bar." "In general, a lot of providers will say they're LGBTQ-friendly, but they may not be LGBTQ-affirming," they said. OutCare looks for someone who has the training and education to fully understand and acknowledge the lived experience of an LGBTQ+ patient. This doesn't mean the clinician must be queer themselves, but they do need to be steeped enough in education and training to fully acknowledge how they need to deliver care to an LGBTQ+ patient. An LGBTQ-affirming provider interacts with the queer community, serves as a voice or an advocate in social or political situations and stays on top of their medical education to provide quality healthcare to this population. "It is a dynamic, comprehensive type of understanding of an LGBTQ+ person and the stigma and the discrimination as well as the goals and the values that they have that they're bringing into their care," Nowaskie explained. Having access to LGBTQ-affirming providers could be a game-changer for patients who have previously experienced discrimination in healthcare settings. And that's where OutCare comes in.

The provider directory identifying LGBTQ-affirming care OutCare started in 2015 with its OutList, the largest worldwide provider directory guiding patient access to LGBTQ+-affirming care. "There are a lot of people across this country, especially rural America, that have really no idea how to find an affirming provider," Nowaskie explained. "Some communities don't even have affirming providers, but some don't know how to find an affirming provider. They don't know where to turn, where to look, who to ask." Historically, queer patients have relied on word-of-mouth and peer referrals to find a clinician who can meet their needs. The OutList helps connect those dots, especially for individuals who do not have anyone to ask about LGBTQ-affirming care. "Now, with our directory in the amplification with our clients and partners, we are reaching many, many more millions of people than we were before," Nowaskie stated. Still, OutCare knows its limits with the OutList and has reached across the healthcare industry to increase visibility into LGBTQ-affirming providers. "No matter how fast or big we grow, there will be a lot of LGBTQ+ people and communities that we just cannot reach for a variety of reasons," Nowaskie said. In 2023, OutCare partnered with Healthgrades, a popular website for online provider reviews and provider searches. Through the partnership, Healthgrades has access to OutCare's affirming provider data and ingests that into its directory. That means queer patients looking at Healthgrades can see an LGBTQ-affirming provider badge on relevant profiles. "We actually have seen very positive rates of engagement with that filter," Nowaskie said. "The data that we have suggests that 90% or more of LGBTQ+ people will tell you that finding an affirming provider is one of the most important things for their care. And they often will overlook other traditional forms of importance for care." Factors like transportation or cost might come in second or third to having an affirming provider, Nowaskie added, often because patients have never had access to that affirming care. OutCare has also forged similar partnerships with healthcare payers to enrich their own provider directories. This helps queer patients find LGBTQ+-affirming care that is also guaranteed to be covered by insurance.