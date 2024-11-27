DEI backlash grows as Congress, Walmart scale back efforts

Congress and President-elect Donald Trump plan to purge all federal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from the government. Employees involved in federal DEI programs might face termination, and companies that provide goods and services to the government could also be affected.

The Republican-led Dismantle DEI Act of 2024 will eliminate federal funding and support for DEI initiatives, training and offices within government agencies and federal contracting. In the Senate, Vice President-elect JD Vance is sponsoring the bill, while in the House, the lead sponsor is Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas).

The DEI bill also prohibits federal contractors from using federal funds for DEI programs. While the Dismantle DEI Act is unlikely to pass in the current Congress, Republicans will control both chambers starting in January.

This backlash might already be influencing corporate support for DEI efforts. Walmart, for example, is ending its data-sharing agreement with the Human Rights Campaign, which assigns businesses scores based on their LGBTQ+ policies.

The company is also discontinuing support for its Center for Racial Equity, which Walmart launched in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. At that time, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon stated that America's history of "slavery, lynching, the concept of separate but equal and the other realities from our past have morphed into a set of systems today that are all too often, unjust."

Walmart has not commented directly on its recent changes. However, in a statement released Tuesday, the company said, in part: "We've been on a journey and know we aren't perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone."

According to its published data, Walmart has a highly diverse workforce and a top score from the Human Rights Campaign.