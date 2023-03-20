Amazon’s latest round of layoffs includes HR

Citing economic uncertainty, Amazon is continuing to trim away at its workforce, planning to cut 9,000 workers in technology and HR areas. That's in addition to laying off 18,000 workers in January.

Positions to be affected by the latest round of cuts are in Amazon Web Services; Twitch, an online live streaming platform; HR, which the company calls People Experience and Technology Solutions or PXT Solutions; and advertising.

"The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner," said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, in a message sent to Amazon employees Monday. He said the goal is to continue to "invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences."

Jassy added that Amazon will continue with some "limited hiring in some of our businesses in strategic areas where we've prioritized allocating more resources."

Facebook's parent company, Meta, citing its own push for "efficiency," recently said it would lay off 10,000 workers, including recruiters in its HR department.

Amazon's full- and part-time workforce has doubled in four years, according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange filings, which were reported as follows:

2019: 798,000

2020: 1,298,000

2021: 1,608,000

2022: 1,541,000

This increase in headcount "made sense, given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole," Jassy said, in his note. Many tech businesses increased headcount significantly soon after the start of COVID-19, when it became apparent that online shopping was increasing rapidly.

That another layoff would so quickly follow its January round was explained by the ongoing process of identifying business priorities.