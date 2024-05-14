Matt Garman to replace Adam Selipsky as AWS CEO

Adam Selipsky is stepping down as AWS CEO effective June 3 and will be departing the company. He will be replaced by AWS veteran Matt Garman, currently senior vice president of sales and marketing at AWS.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy addressed the leadership change in a blog post Tuesday, touting Selipsky's successes and detailing Garman's 18-year history with the company.

The blog post included separate comments from Selipsky and Garman, with Garman saying customers and AWS employees should expect some "organizational adjustments" in the weeks ahead.

"We are a team of missionaries working passionately to help make our customers' lives and businesses better every day," Garman stated.

Executive leadership changes at AWS likely won't result in strategy shifts overnight, said Gary Chen, an analyst at IDC. Having a CEO with experience in project management as well as sales could help better define company strategy in the future.

"He's got experience some executives [might not] have by being on the ground and in the field," Chen said.

What will be more pressing for customers is if Garman's organizational adjustments result in layoffs, Chen said.

"Is this going to be a restructuring or a workforce reduction?" he said.