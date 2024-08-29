QAOps vs. DevOps: Important differences

Software testing deserves renewed attention as more high-profile software failures make headlines.

For example, CrowdStrike caused millions of Windows machines to crash when a routine content update made it through quality checks in its endpoint security software.

Another example involved the Royal Bank of Scotland failing to process and subsequently delaying over 600,000 customer payments as the result of an IT glitch.

One of the promises of DevOps is the better integration of QA testing into the CI/CD pipeline. Unfortunately, QA integration into DevOps can go astray or fall short. Quality assurance operations (QAOps) poses a potential solution to this problem.

QA's role in DevOps DevOps definitions may vary from organization to organization. Broadly, DevOps is a set of software development practices, tools and cultural changes that automate the software development cycle, while removing traditional silos between development and operations teams. The traditional role of QA in the DevOps lifecycle is to drive continuous testing. The right mix of testing automation tools, human QA and a QA framework optimized for agility and velocity enables testing from development through production. QA professionals should take the lead in designing the QA reporting that meets the organization's requirements. There's also the concept of shift-left testing in some DevOps schools of thought, which moves testing earlier in the SDLC to catch software issues well before they reach production. Test-driven development is an often-maligned QA practice that critics see as slowing down DevOps development. QA also plays a role in continuous monitoring and feedback. DevOps ideally positions a QA team member as part of that feedback loop. In this approach, organizations should treat QA workers as stakeholders. QA can then collaborate with developers using the same data and reporting tools, enabling them to speak a common language with development and operations teams. Quality assurance operations -- or QAOps -- positions itself as an extension of DevOps that integrates QA practices and tools directly into the CI/CD pipeline. DevOps hasn't mitigated some challenges for QA professionals. For instance, some DevOps models put testing responsibilities more on the programmers than a dedicated QA team. DevOps's test automation can be tempting to non- or semitechnical midlevel managers, who might see it as an opportunity to reduce head count and hit short-term financial, organizational or even political goals within their organizations. Some DevOps teams may see additional QA staff on the project as a potential impediment to delivery velocity and see test automation as the future. Experience bias -- when team members mistake their subjective perception for the objective truth -- and downward pressure from management further contribute to this dynamic.

QAOps vs. DevOps QAOps positions itself as an extension of DevOps that integrates QA practices and tools directly into the CI/CD pipeline. QAOps reinforces the principles of ensuring software quality at every stage of the software delivery lifecycle. The promise of continuous testing in DevOps make it easier for some development groups to "set it and forget it," despite being able to intake feedback about software quality and act upon it in an iterative and Agile environment. A long-simmering criticism of DevOps is that it's too easy for QA to become a secondary priority, especially in startup environments that may grow to over-rely on testing automation tools, such as Selenium or Testsigma, instead of a full-time employee or contract software tester. Another case in point is the growth of AI in the CI pipeline that has the potential to convince managers that AI will save them from hiring new or additional head count, further pushing QA down their priority lists and budget negotiations. Despite breaking down silos as part of the DevOps ethos, the realities of underbidding projects to win, tight corporate budgets and a general state of corporate dysfunction can adversely influence the priority and attention that stakeholders give to the QA line on the project budget. QA support is often the next budget item chopped -- after documentation -- when an organization looks to reduce costs.