AI could save manufacturing from the baby boomer exodus

Evidence continues to mount that AI is starting to throw people out of work and stifle the fledgling careers of new graduates. But the picture isn't all bad.

Many workers are learning to use AI so they can do their jobs more effectively and prepare themselves for a future where AI skills will be necessary. Training AI to do important work might not just be a way to cut labor costs; it could also ensure work gets done when there aren't enough people to do it, capturing and codifying in software the specialized skills of people who are leaving the workforce.

That's the opportunity envisioned by Alex Sandoval, CEO and co-founder of Allie Systems, which makes an AI, analytics and data platform for manufacturers. Allie takes information like the production orders in ERP and manufacturing execution systems and combines it with data from factory machinery, cameras and other equipment to monitor conditions in real time and help managers optimize operations. An AI copilot provides recommendations and makes certain adjustments automatically.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Sandoval explains how Allie's technology can capture the know-how of workers, including even the "tribal" knowledge and instincts that can only be gained from years of experience. He also discusses why transferring skills to AI won't necessarily enable more job destruction. In fact, it could be the very thing that keeps factories humming, makes them more efficient and responsive, and attracts young, digital-native workers to the industry.