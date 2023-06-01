A look at 'risk of extinction from AI' statement

Weeks after hundreds of tech leaders, including Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, signed an open letter asking for a six-month pause on AI, a group of top AI experts put their names to another statement that bluntly equates the danger of AI technology to that of nuclear war and pandemics.

This time a similar group of leaders called not for a pause but for global regulatory action.

The Center for AI Safety (CAIS), an organization dedicated to the safe development and deployment of AI technology, on May 30 released a short statement that reads, "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

The statement was signed by notable AI leaders such as Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind; Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO; Dario Amodei, CEO of AI research and safety vendor Anthropic; and Geoffrey Hinton, former Google engineer and emeritus professor of computer science at the University of Toronto.

The current AI risk While some agree with CAIS' statement that preventing extinction from AI should be a top priority, others, such as Chirag Shah, a professor at the Information School at the University of Washington, see that fear as somewhat farfetched. "The real dangers of AI are already happening, and we should be paying attention to them more than what might or might not happen down the road," Shah said. "More accurately we should not lose sight of the dangers of AI right now as we get distracted by the possible doomsday scenarios." Current problems with some AI technology include racial, gender and other bias and discrimination built into AI models -- including the widely popular large language models -- as well as inequality in decision-making based on AI and lack of transparency, Shah said. He added that these are ethical, legal and economic issues that must be addressed more urgently. "Paying too much attention to 'extinction from AI' and not doing enough about these current problems is like constructing fallout shelters at the expense of feeding the population that is going hungry right now," he said. Instead, AI leaders should focus their attention and resources on addressing the problems at the forefront of AI technology right now.