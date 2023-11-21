Former OpenAI CEO gains strong legal backing with Microsoft

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was hired at Microsoft after being ousted by the OpenAI board Friday in a move that protected Microsoft's interests as an investor in the company. But it may also draw regulatory scrutiny if Altman's hiring becomes a step by Microsoft toward consolidating the AI market.

Though Congress has yet to advance any regulatory measures targeting artificial intelligence, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) made it clear earlier this year that it's capable of investigating companies whose AI models raise concerns over privacy or discrimination. The FTC opened an investigation into OpenAI in July and asked the company for documents about how OpenAI addresses risks posed by its generative AI models, including the popular ChatGPT models. Before that, Italy banned ChatGPT after claiming the company violated the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

With Microsoft bringing Altman in to run an AI research team and the future of OpenAI unknown -- more than 500 OpenAI employees threatened to quit if the board doesn't step down -- there could be new challenges for agencies like the FTC looking to hold AI companies accountable.

"If I were a regulatory agency, this would certainly get my attention," said Sarah Kreps, director of the Tech Policy Institute in the Cornell Brooks School of Public Policy. "You have this generative AI firm that was already a behemoth partnering with a behemoth. That leads to a huge concentration of power in the hands of now one overarching entity."