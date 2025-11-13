Dremio Cloud: An autonomous lakehouse powered by AI agents

Dremio has launched a new, agentic AI-powered version of its data lakehouse aimed at making it faster and easier to operationalize data for developing AI and analytics applications.

Released on Thursday, Dremio Cloud is a self-managed platform that autonomously learns, adapts and optimizes performance to save data engineers and other data experts from monotonous, time-consuming work such as discovering relevant data and building pipelines.

Features include an open catalog to govern data across lakehouses and databases federated throughout an organization, a semantic layer to contextualize data and support for Model Context Protocol to provide a framework for agents to access myriad data sources. In addition, Dremio Cloud provides an active metadata system that independently analyzes patterns and trends to help make decisions.

Given that lakehouses are complex data management environments that require time and expertise to operate, Dremio Cloud is a valuable new version of the vendor's platform, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"Dremio is executing on a cool vision of the modern lakehouse -- federated, easier to manage and readily accessible to agentic applications," he said. "This addresses the key requirements we see among AI adopters."

Federated query capabilities that allow users to query distributed data, including unstructured data, and enabling agents to quickly access high-priority datasets are especially valuable, Petrie continued.

"Lakehouse platforms can be hard to manage, so the more you can automate the tuning with AI, the better," he said.

Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Dremio's lakehouse platform is optimized for storing Apache Iceberg tables. In April, the vendor released AI-powered semantic search capabilities designed to help customers discover relevant data for AI and analytics tools.

An automatically generated semantic layer to give AI tools the context about data they need to be accurate.

Learning capabilities that enable the platform to improve its performance.

AI Agents to enable users to query and analyze data.

Native MCP support to give users a choice of AI vendors to choose from when building agents.

Active metadata to provide an intelligence layer for agents.

Clustering capabilities that reorganize data layouts and access patterns to optimize query performance. A mix of customer feedback and Dremio's own evolution over the past couple of years provided the impetus for developing Dremio Cloud, according to Rahim Bhojani, the vendor's chief technology officer. "The message [from customers] was clear that ease of use matters above everything else," he said. "[Additionally], as AI changes how people interact with data, the next logical step was to remove infrastructure and data management complexity." Enabling access to unstructured data along with capabilities that use AI to simplify data preparation and study metadata to optimize performance are perhaps Dremio Cloud's most significant features, according to Petrie. McKnight similarly highlighted the value of helping users operationalize unstructured data, which now makes up the overwhelming majority of all data. Meanwhile, he noted that the overall construction of Dremio Cloud supports the vendor's aim of building an autonomous lakehouse. "The Dremio Cloud platform appears logically put together," he said. "Dremio Cloud is built for agents." However, the platform could have potential limitations if its integrated AI functions aren't seamlessly connected to data residing in external federated databases, McKnight continued. "It represents a potential limitation to the goal of 'unified data access' and could prevent the AI agent from fully addressing organization-wide data silo challenges," he said.