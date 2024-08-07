Walz, Harris' VP pick, made Minn. a leader in AI regulation

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris' running mate, has experience in building climate action plans, supporting semiconductor manufacturing and signing regulation for technologies such as artificial intelligence into law.

As Harris' vice president, Walz would play an instrumental role in developing policies toward AI, semiconductors and other technologies should the duo win the November presidential election. Since becoming governor of Minnesota in 2019, Walz enacted a law targeting political and sexual AI deepfakes, or fake content altered by AI to appear real. He also saw passage of an AI law in 2020 requiring law enforcement to obtain warrants before using drones with facial recognition technology. Meanwhile, Congress has struggled to pass regulations governing AI use, despite officials like Harris pressing for AI legislation.

Brookings Institution senior fellow Darrell West said little is known about Walz's policy positions in the tech area. However, he said Minnesota's AI law goes further than other states by requiring disclosure of AI-generated content in campaign communications and makes nonconsensual dissemination of sexual or political deepfakes a crime.

"Minnesota has gone further in addressing AI harms than any other state in the country," West said.