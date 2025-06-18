Texas Instruments injects $60B into U.S. chip manufacturing

Texas Instruments on Wednesday launched a $60 billion plan to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing across seven facilities in Utah and Texas -- the largest effort by a single U.S. company in history.

The vendor said the investment will help create a domestic supply chain that will support semiconductor needs for everything from vehicles to smartphones and data centers. In addition to the manufacturing investment, partnerships with Nvidia, Apple, Ford and SpaceX will also help spur 60,000 new U.S. jobs, according to the company.

"TI is building dependable, low-cost 300mm capacity at scale to deliver the analog and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system," Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments, said in a statement. Low-cost 300mm refers to the size of the silicon wafer.

The investment will bring two more fabrication plants to Sherman, Texas, upping the company's total to four at that site. The company will also use the funds to increase production at its sites in Richardson, Texas, and Lehi, Utah.

TI said hundreds of millions of chips will be produced daily at the sites in Sherman, Texas, which will provide 1.3 million square feet of clean room space for manufacturing. The Sherman sites alone will cost up to $40 billion of the planned investment, according to the company.

Stephen Sopko, an analyst at HyperFrame Research, said the implications for the domestic semiconductor supply are substantial, but realizing gains from increased manufacturing will take time.

"The fabs aren't built quickly," he said. "The [types of advanced semiconductors] announced are key for U.S. domestic electronics and industrial manufacturing to expand in the coming years."