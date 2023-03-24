Proposed federal budget seeks CHIPS and Science Act funding

Investments in semiconductors, emerging technology and clean energy remain a top priority for President Joe Biden in his proposed fiscal year 2024 federal budget.

The budget, which totals $6.9 trillion of federal spending for the next fiscal year, aims to fund $21 billion of the $54 billion CHIPS and Science Act that passed last year, incentivizing semiconductor chipmaker investments in U.S.-based projects and funding technology research at organizations like the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The budget also invests $16.5 billion in climate science and clean energy innovation across federal agencies.

The federal government has already opened some funding opportunities through the CHIPS and Science Act to help ensure the U.S. once again leads in developing and manufacturing semiconductor chips, an area currently dominated by countries like China, Taiwan and South Korea, Biden said in his budget. Chipmakers including Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) have already pledged billions in new U.S. manufacturing investments and are breaking ground on new U.S.-based facilities, in part due to the CHIPS and Science Act, Biden noted in the budget.

The initial CHIPS and Science Act funding was supposed to be released in the last fiscal year, but has been slow-moving, said Glenn O'Donnell, a research director at Forrester Research. Instead, the money expected this year will arrive in the 2024 fiscal year, and from there, it's supposed to be released in increments of $5 billion in each of the following years. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.