Test beds, workforce critical to U.S. technology leadership

The U.S.'s leading position in critical technologies can be bolstered through investments in technology test beds, workforce education and R&D, according to technology experts.

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law earlier this year in a bid to increase U.S. investment in emerging technologies and compete with countries like China, which are funneling billions into semiconductor chip manufacturing, AI applications and quantum computing capabilities.

While the CHIPS Act does provide $52 billion to boost chip building domestically, the bulk of the $280 billion competition package will go to agencies such as the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Institute of Standards and Technology to research and develop emerging technologies, including quantum computing and AI. Billions will also go to boosting education and developing a workforce for such technologies.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation held a hearing Thursday to listen to technology experts discuss how to use CHIPS and Science Act funding to strengthen U.S. leadership in those critical technologies.

"To remain globally competitive and protect our future, investments such as the CHIPS and Science Act are critical to maintain our national security, to mitigate being outpaced by adversary nations whose primary goal is to relegate the U.S. to a second-tier technology nation," said William Breckenridge III, director of high performance computing at Mississippi State University and a witness at the hearing.