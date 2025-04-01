Intel CEO Tan to revamp Intel development for AI

Recently appointed Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan plans to transform the company by overhauling its traditional programming methods and using AI to design and optimize semiconductors.

In his first major keynote as CEO, Tan told customers and partners gathered at the Intel Vision conference in Las Vegas Monday that he would embrace Software 2.0. The technology, a paradigm shift in the chip industry, involves engineers training AI models to automate complex tasks and speed up the design of chips tailored for AI workloads.

"We will use AI-driven system design to accelerate the development of a new compute architecture platform," Tan said. "We have already started a deep dive with my engineering team to kickstart this transformation. We'll begin reimagining our portfolio."

Intel is far behind in the fast-growing market for AI data center chips. In February, market leader Nvidia reported $115.2 billion in data center revenue from the fiscal year ending in January. Intel has no competitive product, and its total revenue for the fiscal year ending in December was $53.1 billion.

AMD, a longtime runner-up to Intel in the PC market, is a distant second to Nvidia, but its success in AI GPUs has given it a much higher market capitalization than Intel.

Tan planned to shed non-core assets to free up resources for his AI initiative. Intel is in the process of an IPO or an outright sale of its programmable chip unit, Altera, which the company acquired in 2015 for $16.7 billion.