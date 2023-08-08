What is carbon accounting?

Carbon accounting is the process of calculating and tracking the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions both produced and removed from the biosphere by an organization.

It is an essential part of measuring and managing an organization's carbon footprint -- the total GHG emissions released into the atmosphere because of human activities.

Carbon accounting allows individuals and organizations to measure the environmental impact of carbon emissions from their various activities, processes and steps taken to counterbalance the emissions. It helps these entities understand their impact on the climate and provides a basis for making informed decisions to reduce their carbon footprint.

Carbon accounting is an essential tool for businesses, governments and individuals striving to understand and reduce their impact on climate change. It plays a crucial role in advancing sustainability goals, promoting environmentally responsible practices and, therefore, meeting environmental, social and governance objectives.