Informatica launches agents, adds new AI development tools

Informatica on Wednesday unveiled its Fall 2025 platform update, including the release of prebuilt AI agents, new AI development tools and improved natural language processing capabilities.

In addition, the latest version of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) features a hub for prebuilt domain-specific agents, automation capabilities that reduce the time it takes to build agentic AI applications, and new security and governance measures.

Collectively, the new features represent "a major step forward" for Informatica because it turns the IDMC from platform for managing and preparing data into a platform for training agents with AI-ready data, according to Stewart Bond, an analyst at IDC.

"It transforms IDMC from an intelligent data platform into the foundation for agentic AI," he said. "Informatica is working to close the loop between data readiness and AI consumption, making data trustworthy, governed and continuously available for agentic systems. Informatica is effectively enabling customers to connect AI-ready data to autonomous agents."

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Informatica is a longtime data management vendor that enables customers to integrate and prepare data for AI development and analytics. In May, Informatica reached an agreement to be acquired by Salesforce for $8 billion in a deal that has not yet closed.

Adding AI In response to surging interest in AI development sparked by OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT, Informatica -- like many of its peers -- has added tools over the past few years that simplify building agents and other AI applications. Informatica is working to close the loop between data readiness and AI consumption, making data trustworthy, governed and continuously available for agentic systems. Informatica is effectively enabling customers to connect AI-ready data to autonomous agents. Stewart BondAnalyst, IDC The vendor unveiled Claire GPT, a combination of its Claire augmented intelligence engine and generative AI (GenAI) technology -- in May 2023 before making it generally available one year later. In addition, Informatica created blueprints for building GenAI tools in October 2024, simplified preparing data for AI development that same month, and in May 2025 introduced plans to both develop prebuilt agents as well as provide customers with capabilities for building their own agents. Informatica's Fall 2025 update delivers the prebuilt agents and capabilities for building agents it unveiled last spring. The first prebuilt Claire Agents include the following: Data Quality Agent to create data quality rules.

Data Exploration Agent to query master data management (MDM) and enterprise data using natural language.

Enterprise Discovery Agent to deliver relevant data.

ELT (extract, transform and load) Agent to build data pipelines.

Product Help Agent to help customers use the IDMC.

Product Experience Agent to enrich MDM with structured and unstructured data. A mix of customer feedback and observing real-world use cases for agents provided Informatica with the impetus for building the initial Claire Agents, according to Krish Vitaldevara, the vendor's chief product officer. "We designed these agents to be purpose-built, focusing on the most impactful and high-frequency data management tasks that drive productivity and accelerate data and AI outcomes," he said. All are now generally available except the Data Quality Agent, which is in public preview. Also now generally available are improvements to Claire GPT that add new reasoning capabilities and improved natural language understanding. Meanwhile, capabilities aimed at helping customers develop their own agents are now in private preview. AI Agent Engineering, which includes support for Model Context Protocol to simplify connecting agents to their source data, provides users with a no-code interface for building, connecting, orchestrating and managing agents. AI Agent Hub gives users prebuilt, domain-specific agents and automated prototypes that reduce setup times. Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy, called Informatica's Fall 2025 update "significant" for existing users. However, he noted that while valuable, the update represents Informatica staying current with competitors rather than providing innovative new features that could differentiate the vendor from others. "A lot of it is catch-up and hardly ground-breaking, but … it will be exciting for users to get their hands on these features," Farmer said. "Informatica users I have spoken with over the last few months have been impatient for their AI." The Claire Data Quality Agent, AI Agent Engineering and Agent Hub stand out as the most important new features, he continued, though he cautioned that they will need to be seen in practice before truly determining their value. "The Data Quality Agent to create, deploy and monitor data quality rules could very quickly become an essential component of the Informatica user's toolbox," Farmer said. "The AI Agent Engineering & Agent Hub are also important, if less exciting. [There is a] critical need to govern inter-agent collaboration and communication. … Let's see in practice, but I am hopeful this will be useful and robust." Bond likewise called out the Claire Data Quality Agent and AI Agent Engineering as highlights of Informatica's update. "AI Agent Engineering can reduce agent development time from weeks or months to minutes, bringing agentic AI within reach of nontechnical users, [but] governance will be key to assuring users are creating effective and appropriate agents," he said. "The Claire Data Quality Agent democratizes a most complex and error-prone aspect of data management." Beyond prebuilt agents and AI development tools, Informatica's Fall 2025 update features a Claire Copilot for MDM, an updated version of the vendor's integration platform as a service (iPaaS), a conversational interface for data stewardship, multi-factor authentication for all IDMC accounts to improve security and controlled unmasking to provide flexibility when working with sensitive data. Developing each was driven by Informatica's goal of providing a data foundation for agentic AI systems, according to Vitaldevara. Informa TechTarget Informa TechTarget