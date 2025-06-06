More reasoning, interoperability key to future of agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO -- Agentic AI is the future of work.

In some instances, it's already the present. But agentic AI is still nascent.

Agents, unlike generative AI-powered chatbots that are reactive, are AI-powered applications capable of reasoning and context awareness. Those attributes enable agents to act autonomously to take proactive actions, comprehending what needs to be done and executing any potential next steps. They even understand when they're wrong, so they can fix themselves.

When deployed by enterprises, AI agents can serve as virtual assistants to workers, performing certain tasks independently and providing people with information they might not otherwise discover to help them be more informed and productive.

However, improvements still need to be made before agentic AI can be widely trusted to work on behalf of humans, according to a panel of experts speaking on June 3 at Snowflake Summit, the annual user conference hosted by the AI data cloud vendor.

Key to those advancements and the future of agentic AI is for academia and industry to work together to get agents to the point where they can be entrusted to act truly autonomously, said Jure Leskovec, a computer science professor at Stanford University and co-founder of foundation model vendor Kumo.ai.

"There needs to be symbiosis between them," he said. "At universities, we have smart, young people who want to get to the next big thing. We can study theory, and we can go very deep. Industry can bring scale, bringing resources, as well as rooting theoretical research in real-world practice."

Amit Sangani, senior director of AI platform engineering at Meta, likewise noted the importance of academia and industry working together for agentic AI to improve to the point at which it is no longer the future of work, but the present.

"Research teams are open and transparent and want to do their work, but sometimes they don't have access to data, and data is the heart of AI," he said. "Having the convergence between researchers and industry, with industry having the real-world data ... would benefit the entire ecosystem tremendously."

The future of agentic AI Eventually, agents will be ubiquitous. They will be built into work applications, connected to one another to interact, and as transformative as the internet was in the 1990s and smartphones were in the early 21st century, according to Dwarak Rajagopal, vice president of AI engineering at Snowflake. Both the internet and smartphones made access to and use of information more widespread in their own way, and so will agentic AI. "The internet and mobile devices democratized access to data, and agents will democratize actions on top of the data," Rajagopal said. "Everyone will be empowered to do things without having to think about where their data silos are. All of that will be solved by agents." In effect, agents will serve as digital teammates that will work in concert with humans, according to Leskovec. They will enable people to be more productive while letting humans focus on what they are good at. For example, agents will take on tasks such as supply chain optimization that are in constant flux and can benefit from a level of oversight that would occupy too much of any person's time to allow them to do other work. "What is going to happen is the notion of continuous decision-making," Leskovec said. "They will continually optimize, getting information and streamlining processes in real time." Like Rajagopal, Leskovec noted that in the future, agentic AI will enable more people to do things that only experts have been able to do until now, while simultaneously enabling experts to do things that now take months in a much shorter time. "There are things that take super advanced scientists months of work, and with agents, it will become much easier," he said. Sangani also highlighted the potential for agents to augment what people can do. There is widespread fear that AI will take jobs away from people, he noted. But rather than take jobs away, AI will make people better at their work by taking on menial aspects of a given job -- for example, in computer science, assisting with developing and analyzing code when building an application. "AI will amplify human potential," Sangani said. Beyond the workplace, agentic AI will make access to services such as healthcare and education more even across geographic and economic boundaries, he continued. Students in rural areas will have the same access to knowledge as someone at an urban private school. Similarly, people will have access to elite healthcare no matter where they live. "It is going to democratize access to everything across the world, and all the major companies should work toward that," Sangani said. Snowflake head of AI Baris Gultekin leads a panel discussion on agentic AI during Snowflake Summit featuring, from left to right, Meta's Amit Sangani, Stanford professor Jure Leskovec and Snowflake's Dwarak Rajagopal.

Improving models While agentic AI represents the future of work, it's already part of the present. Given data's role as the training material for AI, many data management vendors are developing environments for customers to connect their proprietary data with generative AI (GenAI) models to develop AI applications, including agents. Snowflake is among them, having unveiled Cortex Agents in preview in February. In addition, Databricks and Microsoft are among those enabling customers to build agentic AI applications. Meanwhile, many vendors are also adding agentic AI capabilities to their own platforms to assist with tasks such as accessing and modeling the data needed to build agents, monitoring data to ensure its quality, and surfacing insights that humans might not otherwise discover. But just as accuracy was a concern when interest surged in GenAI development following OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT, which marked a significant improvement in the technology, accuracy is a concern with agents capable of acting without human participation. For agentic AI to become more widely used, the underlying models need to improve, according to Sangani. Models such as Meta's Llama family and those that power OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude are the foundation for agentic platforms, providing the reasoning that separates agentic AI from other forms of AI. "If your model is able to understand and interpret really well and then do the reasoning, then your agentic platform will work really well," Sangani said. Additionally, making sure that models have strong tool-calling capabilities -- the ability to interact with external systems to acquire knowledge beyond their built-in training -- to perform tasks is key to the future of agentic AI, he continued. "When there is a single-tool chat, [models] work fine," Sangani said. "But when there is a multi-tool chat, which is what agents are supposed to do, that's when most of the models are failing. If models can supply the right kind of attributes, that will make agentic platforms stronger."

Importance of interoperability Beyond improving the models that provide the foundation for agentic AI, the future of agents depends on their ability to work together across an enterprise -- just as someone in marketing might consult with someone in sales to come up with a plan for a campaign -- without human intervention. In this early stage of agentic AI, many agents, while able to assist workers and perform certain tasks on their own, operate in isolation. An organization might have a marketing agent and a sales agent, but the two don't communicate with one another. Instead, the marketing agent aids marketers, while the sales agent aids salespeople, but their full potential is unrealized because there's little interoperability. Interoperability, unlike reasoning, is not part of model training. Instead, it is a capability layered on top of models using data. "The key part of agents is their infrastructure, and one main part of that is interoperability," Rajagopal said. "Agents working at scale, working across systems and platforms, is going to be super critical." To facilitate interoperability, new protocols are being developed. Model Context Protocol is an open standard framework introduced by Anthropic in late 2024 that standardizes how models share data with other systems and simplifies AI development for enterprises. As agentic AI gains momentum, MCP has gained support from tech giants AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft, as well as data specialists including Boomi and ThoughtSpot. More recently, the Agent2Agent protocol, which Google introduced in April, adds a standard for agents to communicate and collaborate, simplifying that aspect of AI development. "Having standardized, secure ways for agents to interoperate is going to be super critical," Rajagopal said. In addition, just as enterprises need data governance frameworks to simultaneously empower employees to work confidently with data while ensuring that data remains secure and its use does not violate regulations, agents need to be governed to ensure that they are operating within proper guidelines, he continued. "You need to make sure that agents have access to the information that they are supposed to access so they are truly like a co-worker in how they interact with data," Rajagopal said.