Intel, Nvidia vie for dominance with agentic AI blueprints

SALT LAKE CITY -- Enterprise platform engineers must quickly get up to speed in LLMOps -- the next phase of generative AI depends on it. Vendors and the open source community are responding, but a primordial soup of new projects has yet to coalesce into a stable standard.

Discussions at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America this week centered on adjustments that platform engineers and internal developer platform products have made as cost and data privacy concerns drive generative AI workloads out of public clouds. The absorption of generative AI services into existing platforms will be critical to support what is widely considered the next big trend in tech: agentic AI, where sets of AI microservices operate autonomously.

Meanwhile, for IT pros in the trenches, this rapid adaptation has proven challenging, said Kasper Borg Nissen, a staff platform engineer at digital bank Lunar in Denmark, during a keynote presentation this week.

"According to recent surveys done by Gartner, McKinsey and more, 65% of organizations are now regularly using generative AI across multiple functions, and furthermore, 96% of companies expect AI to become a key enabler of business growth and operational improvements," Nissen said. "However, significant challenges remain -- 49% of companies struggle to estimate and demonstrate AI's business value, and only 9% of organizations were considered AI mature."

To fill this gap, vendors across the IT infrastructure landscape are polishing their wares to support large language model operations, or LLMOps. In the GPU space, two nemesis chipmakers opened a new frontier of competition this year in the form of AI microservices orchestration projects: Intel's Open Platform for Enterprise AI and Nvidia Blueprints. Both offer a catalog of components platform engineers can assemble to quickly spin up services that support common AI agent workloads, including conversions between text, images, audio and video.

It's still very early for both projects, but their success will likely be influenced by broader market battles, according to Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. Nvidia has already replaced Intel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and sales of Intel's Gaudi 3 AI chip have not met expectations. Part of that is due to Nvidia's strength in software-based automation, he said.

"Here's the bottom line: The reason why Nvidia has become so popular in GPUs is because of their software stack and because of their firmware," Thurai said in an interview this week. "They made it so easy for people to use any of the AI/ML models, whereas Intel let them adopt them any way [users] wanted. I think Nvidia will nail them."