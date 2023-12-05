IBM, Meta form AI Alliance to promote open AI

IBM and social media tech giant Meta have formed an AI alliance.

On Tuesday the two tech companies launched the new AI Alliance in collaboration with more than 50 founding members from other tech and educational institutions, including Anyscale, AMD, Cerebras, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Dell, Stability AI and Oracle.

Notably missing from the list of alliance members are OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and AWS.

Still, the AI Alliance aims to create an open community that will accelerate responsible innovation in AI technology, while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security and economic competitiveness, according to IBM.

An alliance for openness The AI Alliance launch arrived on the heels of a year that's seen growth in AI innovation with the mass consumerization of generative AI and a growing interest in open source tools such as Meta's Llama 2. "The history of AI is full of the importance of open innovation, open science, research and open source technologies," IBM's Director of AI Open Innovation Anthony Annunziata said during an interview. "We believe that in order for AI to benefit society or for it to be safe and trusted, it needs to be open. We brought people to support that to build resources, to bring focus, to build, openly." To ensure the AI Alliance accomplishes its goal of openness, its first focus is on safety and trust, Annunziata said. The safety and trust alliance working group has already started to meet. "We're going to meet regularly, [and] we're going to identify priorities and existing tools," Annunziata said. He added that other working groups focused on creating foundational tools and technologies will be created soon. They'll include a public policy and advocacy working group as well as a steering committee to operate the whole program. Taking a working group approach is a great way to ensure the AI Alliance is effective, Futurum Group analyst Mark Beccue said. "Working groups means you will get something done. Otherwise you're just kind of staring at each other," he said.

Pros and cons of open source While promoting open source is good, there are pros and cons, Beccue continued. When open source is a viable option, it creates competition. Mark BeccueAnalyst, Futurum Group "When open source is a viable option, it creates competition," he said. However, in tech, open source also has its downsides. One weakness of open source is that it's not always secure. Enterprises that need tightly secured technology might choose a different route. Also, while technologies created within the open source community don't have the enterprise software price tag, they also don't have the support. "It makes the assumption that a lot of enterprises are going to have experts that can look through all of the open source stuff and be able to use it correctly," Beccue said. It's likely that many enterprises will use a combination of open source and closed source tools, instead of one or the other, he added.