Compare Semantic Kernel vs. LangChain for AI development

Many organizations are building generative AI services to power use cases ranging from customized chatbots to business automation agents. But with numerous development frameworks available, deciding which to use can be challenging.

Two popular options are Semantic Kernel, an open source Microsoft SDK that lets users integrate various AI models into their builds, and LangChain, an open source framework for building applications powered by large language models. Because the two frameworks have similarities and differences in their features, strengths, weaknesses and surrounding ecosystems, teams choosing between them for a generative AI project will need to weigh the costs and benefits of each.

When to choose Semantic Kernel vs. LangChain The choice between Semantic Kernel vs. LangChain depends on project requirements, preferred programming language, and desired level of integration and flexibility. Compared with Semantic Kernel, LangChain has a much larger community, third-party tool ecosystem and set of integrations. That can benefit developers looking for broad out-of-the-box functionality and active support. But keep in mind that many of LangChain's integrations are built by open source contributions, meaning that they might not be consistently updated or maintained. In contrast, Semantic Kernel's data sources and available integrations are much more Microsoft-centric, offering tight integration with Azure services and the .NET ecosystem. So, while its integrations are fewer overall, they're more likely to be reliably and consistently maintained. In short: LangChain is better suited for projects requiring extensive tools and integrations, as well as for building offline generative AI services.

is better suited for projects requiring extensive tools and integrations, as well as for building offline generative AI services. Semantic Kernel is preferable for .NET ecosystem projects or those requiring a lightweight framework with more Microsoft-centric integrations. Semantic Kernel vs. LangChain: Features and capabilities Semantic Kernel LangChain GitHub stats, as of February 2025 22.9K stars, 2.6 million total downloads (up from 1 million in April 2024) 99.6K stars, 27 million downloads per month Core concept Kernel Chains Automation Planner Agents Custom components Plugins Tools Programming languages C#, Java, Python JavaScript, Python, Java (through LangChain4j) Language model support* Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic, Azure AI Inference, Azure OpenAI, Google, Hugging Face Inference API, Mistral, Ollama, ONNX, OpenAI AI21, Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic, Azure OpenAI, Cohere, Databricks, Fireworks, Google Vertex AI, Groq, Hugging Face, Llama.cpp, Mistral, Nvidia, OCI GenAI, Ollama, Together, Upstage, Watsonx, xAI Vector store support* In-memory vector store for testing and development, plus Azure AI Search, Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB for NoSQL, Elasticsearch, Java Database Connectivity, MongoDB, Pinecone, Postgres, Qdrant, Redis, SQLite, Volatile (In-Memory), Weaviate Aerospike, Alibaba Cloud OpenSearch, AnalyticDB, Annoy, Apache Cassandra, Apache Doris, ApertureDB, Astra DB, Atlas, Azure AI Search, Azure Cosmos DB for MongoDB vCore, Azure Cosmos DB for NoSQL, BagelDB, Chroma, Clarifai, Couchbase, Databricks, Elasticsearch, Faiss, InMemoryVectorStore, Microsoft SQL Server, Milvus, MongoDB, PGVector, Pinecone, Qdrant, Redis, Weaviate Monitoring and tracing OpenTelemetry (using Console, Application Insights or Aspire Dashboard) LangSmith, Portkey Multi-agent framework AutoGen LangGraph *This list represents a selected set of the most popular options at press time; be sure to check tool documentation for a comprehensive and up-to-date list.

Semantic Kernel Semantic Kernel is a Microsoft SDK available in Java, C# or Python, with C# offering the most comprehensive feature set. Semantic Kernel's core features include the following: AI service connectors for integration with generative AI models.

Enterprise services for telemetry and logging.

Planning to orchestrate function calling.

Plugins, or groups of functions.

Vector stores for storing embedded data and performing similarity searches. A major recent addition is Semantic Kernel's framework for building AI agents: Microsoft's open source AutoGen. This framework was previously separate -- and a popular choice for AI app development in its own right -- but Microsoft's goal moving forward is to merge its capabilities with Semantic Kernel. Semantic Kernel has documentation available through Microsoft Learn websites and hosts community web meetings. However, much of the documentation and tutorials available use C#, with less support available for other languages. Other development frameworks to consider With the growing interest in generative AI, many app development tools and frameworks have cropped up. Beyond Semantic Kernel and LangChain, other popular tools include the following: Hugging Face Transformers.

Keras.

Prompt flow.

PyTorch.

TensorFlow.