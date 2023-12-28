Conduct load tests with JMeter on Kubernetes

Developers should always be thinking about how an application will perform when launched. There's a lot to test and to consider, from whether the app is using the correct amount of CPU memory to how much load it can handle.

Your team should ensure an application that's being deployed in Kubernetes stays up. Pods should not constantly be exiting and needing to self-heal; this creates downtime.

Once an application is running, the primary concerns become about whether bugs cause the app to go down and if the app can handle the load. For example, would an e-commerce site stay up during the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Has the ops team tested this scenario? How would they fix the app if it does go down?

These questions will remain unanswered until the team benchmarks its application, which typically involves load testing. To test if an application would withstand a large number of simultaneous users, load-testing tools can create virtual users to test the application's durability.

Load testing is usually done by QA teams or software engineers who want to test the quality of the application. Let's look at how Apache JMeter can assist with load testing.

Where JMeter comes into play JMeter can be used to measure and analyze the performance of an application or a container running inside of Kubernetes. When using JMeter, load tests can be conducted from within the UI to, say, test the performance of a webpage. You can then retrieve results in the form of graphs to see how the application performs. Let's discuss how to use JMeter in a real Kubernetes environment to see how load testing looks in production. If you would like to follow along with this tutorial in a hands-on fashion, you need the following: knowledge of Kubernetes.

a Kubernetes cluster that's running anywhere -- locally, on premises or in the cloud.

JMeter, which can be found here. To load-test an application on Kubernetes, you need a containerized application deployed. To keep things simple, you can deploy an Nginx web app that is running in a Kubernetes deployment resource along with a Kubernetes service that enables you to expose the web app without needing a load balancer. Run the below code to deploy the Nginx web app, which consists of the following: a Kubernetes deployment.

a Kubernetes service.

two replicas.

the ability to be reached over port 80. kubectl apply -f - <<EOF

apiVersion: apps/v1

kind: Deployment

metadata:

name: nginx-deployment

spec:

selector:

matchLabels:

app: nginxdeployment

replicas: 2

template:

metadata:

labels:

app: nginxdeployment

spec:

containers:

- name: nginxdeployment

image: nginx:latest

ports:

- containerPort: 80

---

apiVersion: v1

kind: Service

metadata:

name: nginxservice

spec:

selector:

app: nginxdeployment

ports:

- protocol: TCP

port: 80

type: NodePort

EOF Once deployed, confirm the Kubernetes deployment by running the following: Kubectl get deployment An output like the one below should appear: NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE

nginx-deployment 2/2 2 2 35s Then, confirm the Kubernetes service by running the following: kubectl get svc This shows an output like the one below: kubectl get service



NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORTS(S)

nginxservice NodePort 10.0.54.249 <none> 80:30836/TCP Expose the application so it can be tested like any other web app on the localhost by running the following to conduct port forwarding: kubectl port-forward svc/nginxservice :80 An input like the one below should appear: Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:random_port -> 80

Forwarding from [::1}:random_port -> 80