How AI-driven patching could transform cybersecurity

Unpatched software vulnerabilities have long been a chronic cybersecurity pain point, leading to costly data breaches every year. On average, a data breach resulting from the exploitation of a known vulnerability costs $4.17 million, according to IBM's "Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023."

The problem: Organizations don't patch software flaws as quickly as threat actors find and exploit them. Once a critical vulnerability is published, malicious scanning activity begins in a median time of five days, according to Verizon's "2024 Data Breach Investigations Report." On the other hand, two months after fixes for critical vulnerabilities become available, nearly half of them remain unremediated.

A potential solution: Generative AI. Some cybersecurity experts believe GenAI can help close that gap by not just finding bugs, but also fixing them. In internal experiments, Google's large language model (LLM) has already achieved modest but significant success, remediating 15% of simple software bugs it targeted.

In a presentation at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2024, Elie Bursztein, cybersecurity technical and research lead at Google DeepMind, said his team is actively testing various AI security use cases, ranging from phishing prevention to incident response. But the ability to use Google's LLM to secure its codebase by finding and patching vulnerabilities -- and, ultimately, reducing or eliminating the number of vulnerabilities that require patching -- tops their AI security wish list.

"It's the big one, and I think the one we are most excited for," Bursztein said.