OneDrive 3.0 gets Microsoft 365 Copilot, refreshed interface

Microsoft will update its OneDrive enterprise file-sharing system in December -- only the third major upgrade since its release in 2007. Users will get Copilot AI connectivity, as well as a design refresh and AI search capabilities.

Copilot, a generative AI assistant that can perform tasks such as writing emails in the user's tone, writing proposal drafts from notes and summarizing meetings into text files, is available as an add-on for $30 per month. Microsoft rolled out a Copilot for Office integration last month.

Joint users of Copilot and OneDrive 3.0 can use the AI tool to similarly find, extract and summarize content in a morass of unsorted files. They can also receive a daily summary of document work to keep informed on progress of files they're working on with coworkers.

Previous versions of OneDrive had made it easy to toggle between owned and shared documents. OneDrive 3.0 will bring more collaboration-centric tools.

"Collaboration has taken center stage and has become the standard instead of the exception," said Jeff Teper, Microsoft president of 365 Collaborative Apps and Platforms, in a video introducing OneDrive 3.0 earlier this month. "It should be effortless to locate, organize and synthesize the most crucial information, regardless of where it lives."

Copilot features, depending on their execution, could make AI usage a part of the typical worker's daily routine, said Nicole Denman Greene, an AI analyst at Gartner.

"Ultimately, the goal is making the way we consume and engage with content faster and easier," Greene said. "Copilot for OneDrive is one of those easy, everyday AI applications because it's just making it more accessible to a broader group of people and enhancing productivity in a way that the user interface doesn't even need to change."

A refreshed OneDrive 3.0 interface, based on Microsoft's Fluent design, adds more stuff in less screen real estate.