Zoom expands workspace offerings with AI-supported Zoom Docs

Zoom is bringing a document creation tool, Zoom Docs, to its workspace portfolio.

The video communications vendor on Tuesday unveiled the new product at Zoomtopia, its annual user conference, held this year in San Jose. Zoom Docs will be generally available sometime in 2024, according to the vendor. Pricing information is not yet available.

Creating documents with AI assistance

Zoom is incorporating its generative AI assistant, AI Companion, into Zoom Docs to help users create workspace content and collaborate faster.

Within Docs, AI Companion can alter wording for tone adjustment, brainstorm ideas based on a prompt, and summarize or query content stored within the Zoom product suite. For example, AI Companion can retrieve information from Zoom Meetings and Team Chat to answer users' questions.

Zoom Docs aims to not only reduce workspace collaboration app clutter by offering more tools within the Zoom portfolio but also let users manage and sync information faster between their Zoom products with AI Companion.

Zoom Docs is an ambitious undertaking for the videoconferencing vendor since it pits Zoom more directly against Microsoft, a giant in the digital workspace market, according to ZK Research analyst Zeus Kerravala.

"Zoom Docs is certainly a bold move for them as it goes after Microsoft's core business," he said.

Initially, Zoom Docs will likely be aimed at smaller companies, given how larger vendors like Microsoft are dominating the enterprise arena, Kerravala said.

But while Zoom Docs might not attract large enterprise customers at the outset, its ease of use within the Zoom product suite could potentially sway bigger companies, Kerravala added. "Zoom can deliver something Microsoft can't, and that's a suite of products that are tightly integrated."

The advent of generative AI also gives smaller workspace vendors like Zoom the opportunity to offer more capabilities with their collaboration products, he said. "AI creates a seminal moment in the document collaboration space and if [Zoom] can use AI to deliver an entirely new experience, it could gain traction."