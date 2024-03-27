Zoom spreads AI across collaboration services

Zoom Video Communications has launched an AI-powered collaboration hub for internal and external applications to make corporate workers more productive.

Workplace consolidates Zoom chat, phone, video and email. It also comes with APIs, SDKs and integrations with products available in the Zoom App Marketplace. Examples include email and cloud storage services from Google and Microsoft.

Workplace, introduced at Enterprise Connect this week, includes Zoom's AI assistant at no additional cost. Not charging for the service, called AI Companion, could be an advantage over rivals Microsoft and Google, which charge as much as $30 per user, per month, for their AI bots.

This year, enterprises are evaluating AI assistants to determine whether the paid versions are worth the additional costs, said Irwin Lazar, an analyst at research firm Metrigy.

That evaluation could include recent criticism of Zoom's use of AI. In August, Zoom changed its terms and conditions to broaden its control over user data. The move concerned customers and led to a Federal Trade Commission complaint filed by the Center for AI and Digital Policy.

Zoom reversed the changes following the criticism, and the snafu is unlikely to cause long-term credibility problems with enterprises, Gartner analyst Avivah Litan said.

Nevertheless, enterprises want complete control over meeting conversations, chat threads and email content within Zoom and other platforms with AI applications, she said. Today, most collaboration platforms do not provide the controls that would satisfy enterprise legal departments.

"There is a tremendous concern in organizations about collaboration tools and [generated] transcripts," Litan said. "Everyone's afraid these transcripts will end up in court or with competitors."