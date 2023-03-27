Zoom to boost Zoom IQ with generative AI-backed capabilities

Zoom on Monday said it will bring OpenAI technology to Zoom IQ next month with a new email drafting tool, along with other updated IQ tools for composing chats and summarizing meetings.

The video and communications vendor also re-named its video co-working space, Zoom Spots, changing it to Zoom Huddles, and added Intelligent Director for better camera angles and Zoom Scheduler to coordinate meeting times.

Zoom previewed the new technology during the Enterprise Connect communication and collaboration conference in Orlando, Fla., being held March 27-30.

Writing made easier Generative AI technology from Microsoft-backed OpenAI -- the developer of the GPT and Dall-E generative AI systems -- supports Zoom IQ's email drafting suggestion tool by corralling content from Zoom Meetings and Zoom phone calls, as well as email correspondence. This feature will available next month in Zoom IQ for Sales, according to Zoom. Google earlier this month added a similar generative AI-infused Google Workspace tool that suggests a body of text based on a topic typed by the user within Google Docs and Gmail. Microsoft also unveiled a similar generative AI-supported tool for its productivity apps in Microsoft 365 Copilot. "We are already seeing and will continue to see companies wrapping products around generative AI capabilities," said Metrigy Research CEO and analyst Robin Gareiss. Zoom is among many companies that are capitalizing on generative AI technology to perfect marketing and sales techniques for more personalized messaging with unified communications software. "Zoom is not only delivering on specific use cases but also use cases explicitly for sales organizations. They are straight-forward use cases that are a good way for companies to start experimenting with generative AI," Gareiss said. Other Zoom IQ tools include a chat composer in Zoom Team Chat to help users write messages using conversational context for background. The chat composer also customizes tone for more tailored responses. Zoom IQ new meeting summarizer provides an overview that can be shared across Zoom Calendar, Team Chat and email without recording the conversation. The new Zoom IQ tools will be available to select customers by invitation only in April, according to Zoom. Meanwhile, in Zoom Rooms, the new Intelligent Director decides the best angle to capture meeting participants on multiple cameras. It will be released in beta soon, according to Zoom.