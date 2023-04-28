How businesses improve customer experience with AI

Gathering customer experience metrics relies heavily on AI technology, especially for data analysis and collection.

AI-backed data collection can improve personalization for marketing and problem solving in the contact center, both foundational aspects in the complex prism of CX for enterprises.

Customer experience experts at online conferences sponsored by CX giants AWS and SAP this week discussed how generative AI -- the latest and possibly most transformative version of AI technology -- could potentially be both helpful and harmful to the customer.

Preparing for better personalization One overarching challenge in customer experience is keeping up with the increased levels of personalization that customers expect, said Pasquale DeMaio, AWS Amazon Connect vice president, during AWS Contact Center Day on April 26. "Customers are now expecting 90% or more levels of personalization," DeMaio said. "Generative AI is clearly going to be a game changer here." Meanwhile, hybrid shopping, or combining online with in-person purchases, is laced with personalization, from personalized product offerings to targeted promotions, according to Yulia Groza vice president of ecommerce technology at Levi Strauss and Co. The apparel company uses AI and machine learning technology to create personalized experiences for consumers, she said at the SAP Industries & CX roundtable, also on April 26. This personalization can occur in various ways, whether customers are shopping online and want personalized product sorting or recommendations or in a store looking for custom clothing personalization with a tailor, Groza said. Deeper levels of personalization depend on relevant data collection, according to Ritu Bhargava, SAP president and chief product officer for industries and CX/CRM. Marketers must use not only engagement data but also data from business processes to improve customer experience and increase profitability. This includes tracking customers' buying preferences -- whether preferring to order online or buy in person -- and giving customers who are ordering products the ability to monitor when the product will be delivered. "This is where the 360 view of connecting the data really lights up every engagement point," Bhargava said at the SAP event. "What you want, ultimately, is brand loyalty." Omnichannel data collection is essential for improving personalization, Groza agreed. She added that generative AI, with proper safeguards to curb incorrect information, has the potential to help accomplish this goal. "There is an enormous opportunity for generative AI," Groza said. Some specific examples of generative AI-supported personalization capabilities would include unique design creations based on consumer preferences based on users' interactions with a brand, Groza said.