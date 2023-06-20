4 components of a customer obsession model

Customer-obsessed organizations know their customers, and it shows.

A customer obsession model can help brands stand out from their competitors. It acts as a guiding philosophy that leaders can use to inform important business decisions across all operations. This business model requires key components, such as an effective first- and zero-party data strategy, resourceful leadership, empathy, and the ability to anticipate customers' needs.

Although only a small percentage of organizations have a customer obsession strategy, this model can offer significant benefits.

"Customer-obsessed companies report 1.6 faster revenue growth than non-customer-obsessed companies," said Shar VanBoskirk, an analyst at Forrester Research.

At Forrester Research's CX North America 2023 conference, VanBoskirk and other analysts discussed key components of a customer obsession model that organizations can implement to improve customer retention.

Customer obsession vs. CX Customer obsession is a business approach that puts customer needs at the center of an organization's culture and operations. This approach can generate customer loyalty, as it helps organizations maximize the value of their products, services and experiences. Although customer obsession may sound a lot like CX, the terms aren't interchangeable. Customer obsession is an organization's commitment to customer needs, whereas CX describes how customers perceive their interactions with an organization, whether good or bad. In other words, organizations can implement a customer obsession model to help them improve CX.

Who is responsible for customer obsession? Unlike CX, which often has a dedicated department within organizations, customer obsession is an enterprise-wide strategy for which C-suite leaders must share responsibility. A successful customer obsession model permeates many aspects of a business, such as its leadership, strategy and operations; no single executive can oversee it alone. "For a lot of companies, what keeps them from being more mature with customer obsession is that they are expecting one individual or maybe the leader of a team to affect enterprise-wide change. But of course, one person or team can't change everything a business is doing," VanBoskirk said in her session on the chief marketing officer's (CMO) role in customer obsession. However, organizations that don't yet have a strong customer-obsessed culture in place need someone to advocate for that initiative. Most commonly, a CMO could lead this change, VanBoskirk said.