What does it mean to be customer obsessed?

As customers increasingly expect exceptional CX, organizations are investing more in CX tools and strategies.

In 2023, most companies are increasing spending on customer engagement technology, according to Metrigy's "2023 Technology Spending Forecast" study. Consumers have little tolerance for poor customer service, so organizations that don't invest in customer engagement tools and strategy could lose business. Thriving in this consumer-empowered reality requires customer obsession. To build customer obsession, organizations must form the right team, use personalization, gather feedback, embrace change and consider the employee experience (EX).

People only allow an organization a few bad experiences before they leave it for good. Those consumers may also share their discontent on review websites and social media, which can add reputational damage as well as customer churn. Customer obsession can help organizations minimize this customer churn and protect brand image.

Explore what customer obsession is and how organizations can embed it into their company mission.

What is customer obsession? Customer-obsessed organizations focus intensely on understanding customers' needs and ways to meet those needs. They rely on data and advanced technologies such as AI, predictive analytics and sentiment analysis to deliver personalized experiences. These organizations gather customer feedback through various mechanisms, such as customer surveys and website tracking data, and analyze it to support continuous improvement. Virtually every decision a customer-obsessed organization makes centers on its value for customers. These organizations build customer centricity into the corporate mission statement, and everyone from the CEO to frontline workers understands the importance of exceptional CX.

The value of customer obsession Customer-obsessed organizations can successfully fend off the fickleness of consumers. Organizations that offer exceptional and personalized experiences make customers feel valued, which boosts customer loyalty. As customer loyalty increases, churn decreases, and organizations can spend less on acquisition. Loyal customers spend money on and recommend their preferred brands, which can increase revenue. Customer rating scores also increase with loyalty, so organizations can attract new customers. Additionally, customer-obsessed organizations aim to understand their customers' needs so well that they create more desirable products and services than their competitors. As customer-obsessed organizations give all employees a shared goal of creating outstanding CX, they build a culture of connectivity and engagement among employees. This engagement can further enhance CX, because a positive employee experience leads to happy customers. Building a customer-obsessed team 5:37