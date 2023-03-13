CX personalization drives strategy for customer data mining

BOSTON – As users choose to engage with personalized, multifaceted digital experiences, vendors hope to build better brand loyalty and CX by collecting and analyzing zero- and first-party data.

Personalization -- crafting online marketing messages targeted at specific personas -- has long been a marketing tool for gathering data and is becoming more immersive, according to IDC analyst Tom Mainelli.

"We know that personalization helps drive sales," Mainelli said during a presentation at the IDC Directions conference here on March 7. "Most consumers are more likely to purchase from brands and personalize."

Getting personal to get better data Among the direct-to-consumer digital retailers that have been focusing intensively on personalization is Lumen, which sells a fitness monitoring tool that couples an app with a device. The device measures the carbon dioxide levels in a user's breath to analyze metabolic deficiencies. This measurement tells a user the proportions of fat, protein and carbohydrates to help users adjust diet and exercise habits to meet their goals. "Here is a service that is tied to a piece of hardware that is completely bespoke to you," Mainelli said. "Personalization is going to impact all of the future consumer categories." Companies like Lumen hope to attract users with a hyper-personalized experience and bring them into a closed loop where, ideally, better personalization equates to better sales. Vendors are betting that immersive tech experiences such as Lumen's metabolic tracking service, which incorporates both hardware and software, will bait users for better data mining. "It forces the creation of new types of data collection and processing and necessitates a willingness to find a smart balance between trusting the data and your training, your team's knowledge," Mainelli said. "It has the potential to drive greater trust or to damage that trust." IDC research vice president Marci Maddox presents 'Customer Data: The Revenue Engine' in Boston on March 7.