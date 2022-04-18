What is Adobe Experience Cloud? CRM platform overview

Adobe's Marketing Cloud is an enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) platform that enables users to manage the sales, marketing and customer support facets of their customer engagement strategies.



With Adobe Marketing Cloud's integrated CRM tools, tasks are made more efficient. The Marketing Cloud uses targeted list generators, enhanced email campaign functions, operational reporting tools, unique profiles and more. The CRM platform's integrated functions focus on providing real-time updates and data to users, as well as helping them centralize, organize and manage key customer, sales and lead data.

The integrated tools include the following:

Adobe Analytics, which aids data-driven marketing practices by combining actionable analytics and audience segmentation with the reporting, management and sharing of key business information. Using this tool, marketers can measure and manage customers' online and offline activities.

Adobe AudienceManager, a data management feature that helps users create unique audience profiles to identify their most valuable business segments and employ them across digital channels.

Adobe Campaign, which provides campaign, offer and personalization management capabilities for automating and executing marketing schemes across digital and traditional channels -- for items such as loyalty points, for example.

Adobe Experience Manager, which helps companies manage and organize the delivery of newsletters, reminders and other content through the Web, mobile, email and video channels.

Adobe Media Optimizer, which combines portfolio and ad management with intelligent campaign forecasting and targeted ad delivery for optimized advertising initiatives.

Adobe Primetime, which is a multiscreen TV platform that helps broadcasters, cable networks, and service providers create and monetize engaging, personalized TV and film experiences.

Adobe Social, which helps organizations measure and maintain marketing activities across a variety of social media platforms.

Adobe Target, which helps companies quickly and frequently test online content, accurately target site visitors and create digital experiences that translate into real results.

Adobe Marketing Cloud is offered as a cloud-based or on-premises platform. In addition to its core functions, the platform also offers open APIs that enable it to be integrated with other enterprise or third-party systems. Currently, there are more than 165 application partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP.

Through a joint partnership, users of Adobe Marketing Cloud and the Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform can use both together to align sales and marketing information, identify high-value audience segments, combine Web behavior data with order history and other customer-centric details to identify the customer's sales lifecycle stage and deliver the proper content at the right time -- including via a website's landing page, a service follow-up email or as a mobile app alert).

The CRM platform also integrates with social media platforms, such as Facebook, Foursquare, LinkedIn, Tumblr and Twitter. Adobe Marketing Cloud features Adobe Social, a built-in tool that offers social measurement, publishing and listening functions. This includes text analytics, social media analytics, mobile application analytics and predictive publishing that lets users engage with customers and analyze their interactions. This data can then be documented in the platform's Audience Manager to create unique audience profiles, as well as help users stay on top of customer interactions and track them for future reference.

The platform is designed for use by medium-sized and large enterprise organizations, and is scalable to thousands of users. It runs on Linux, iSeries, OS X and Windows, and can be adapted to run on many other operating systems. The platform is also supported on Android smartphones and tablets, Apple's iPad and iPhone, and BlackBerry devices.

Each of the eight products in the Adobe Marketing Cloud platform has its own pricing based on usage and organizational needs. Pricing is determined on a case-by-case basis and factors in the number of solutions used, user required capabilities and ongoing usage. Adobe and its broad network of partners provide customer support.

The latest version of Marketing Cloud is 15.7, and software updates are delivered to users automatically as soon as Adobe makes them available. There's no free trial version of the platform, but Adobe does offer proof-of-concept deployments.