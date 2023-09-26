SurveyMonkey adds new templates, pre-built prompts to Forms

SurveyMonkey on Tuesday released new features for its survey building tool, Forms.

In Forms, the experience management vendor is launching four new pre-built question fields, new customizable templates and integrations with collaboration apps.

SurveyMonkey Forms costs $49 per month or $336 per year. All the new features are generally available now.

An online survey pioneer, SurveyMonkey was founded in 1999. Its owner, experience management software vendor Momentive, was acquired in March for about $1.5 billion by a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

The new ownership took the company private and in June returned the survey vendor subsidiary's name to SurveyMonkey after having dropped the name in a rebranding in 2021. A Zendesk bid to buy Momentive for $4.1 billion fell through in 2022.

More options for customization As part of its new feature release, SurveyMonkey added new templates and design options for choosing survey component colors, fonts, font colors and font sizes. Adding design options gives customers more leeway to create surveys that fit their brands’ aesthetic and appeal to their target audience, and many survey vendors are providing such flexibility, according to IDC analyst Lou Reinemann. “Many [survey vendors] are now pushing to provide customized experiences for the users, as well as personalization -- understanding more about the end user before engaging with them and then providing personized experiences” Reinemann said. Other vendors with customizable form offerings include Qualtrics, Google Forms and Typeform.

Inviting customers to connect Offering surveys that are inviting and easy to use is a way that companies can collect data from and connect with customers, Reinemann added. “Having templates for forms is a very important piece in order to make their use easier, but it is only a piece of a bigger solution of how to get data from customers and make the interaction look appealing and feel satisfying,” he said. But how companies use this data is pivotal, according to Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller. “The real gold will be connecting the sentiment and feedback from an engagement like a survey into the next actions that can be orchestrated with a form for an event or a demo,” Miller said. “As with all opportunities to collect customer data, a strategy here is a must.” Surveys that are disorganized, difficult to understand and received at inappropriate times can leave customers feeling frustrated, confused and indifferent, creating negative impressions of the brand. In addition, such disoriented data collection can infringe on regulations, Miller added. “Random acts of collection can lead to unintentionally fragmented experiences -- not to mention more than a couple potential issues with corporate data policies and those larger regulatory guidelines,” Miller said.